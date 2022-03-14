Rapid City ready to start busy construction season

Portions of St. Cloud and St. Patrick streets could close in the coming weeks as the city begins its construction season.

The city is now embarking on about 50 projects worth more than $25 million that are either new or continuations of projects from 2021. Projects include roads and street repair to replacing and installing utilities.

“Unfortunately, this year we have a few that have big impacts to the traveling public and we have some that are kind of out of the traveled way a little bit, so they won’t have a huge impact, which is kind of nice,” said Roger Hall, city construction manager for infrastructure and public works projects.

Hall said there will be big projects like the St. Patrick Street and state Highway 44 box culvert project that start Monday. He said the area will be closed completely to install a box culvert to serve the major upstream drainage area.

He said two years ago the city built a large drainage channel downstream to handle the water and now they’re installing the culvert underneath the highway to get water from one side of the highway to the other.

Hall said they looked at closing down half of the street but the project would’ve taken all summer to complete.

“We evaluated it and working through our engineering staff here, we came up with we’re going to close it and our deadline is now Memorial Day to have it back open before tourist season,” he said.

The project cost is $555,000 with Precision Grade of Mitchell as the prime contractor.

Hall said east St. Cloud Street from Fifth Street to the Star Village area will close Monday for a full reconstruction and adding St. Paul Street to the area. The $4.2 million project will include installing a major retaining wall and a larger water main.

The project is anticipated for completion Nov. 4 with RCS Construction as the contractor.

Hall said the Fifth Street panel repair project in the area of Fifth and Stumer Road near the south Walmart will impact a lot of people. He said the city will fix all of the concrete panels that have cracked, broken down and sunken in the area.

He said the road will narrow down to one lane of traffic north and one lane south. He said the turn lanes will close for a short period of time. He also said traffic will be allowed to turn east onto Stumer to go down into the area with Pizza Ranch and Arby’s, but there will be a detour for a period of time for traffic to move through there.

The city is also working with the state Department of Transportation on both the LaCrosse Street exit at Interstate-90 for the diverging diamond interchange and reconstruction on Omaha Street near Deadwood Avenue. Both are continuing projects from prior years. The city is close to completion on utilities in both cases, leaving the rest of the project to the state.

The LaCrosse Street project will close down one side of the bridge to allow one lane of traffic in each direction as the state replaces the bridge structure over I-90. Open operation of the interchange is anticipated for the fall with overall completion scheduled for June 2023.

Hall said there will be a mat in the entryway of City Hall to show people what the interchange will look like and how to drive through it.

The city’s portion of the Omaha Street project is scheduled for completion on May 27.

Twelfth Street from Kansas City Street to Fulton Street will also see reconstruction. The $6.5 million project is a continuation of extending the storm sewer from West Main Street south to Fulton Street. Last year, the city worked on West Main and St. Joseph Street near Halley park.

Work begins Monday and is scheduled to finish Oct. 31.

Hall said the state Department of Transportation sets its own schedule and the city operates with that in mind. He said the city also tries not to have projects going concurrently.

“Obviously the Omaha and Main/St. Joe one last year was inconvenient and we were hoping that that would be less of a hassle than it was. It ended up being a major headache,” he said. “Right now what we’re trying to do is open the schedules up for the contractors to allow them the leeway to do the project when they want to.”

Hall said they do that to get better pricing for the contractor, to fit into their schedule better and allow for supply chain issues and better planning.

He said there are some projects where the materials are six to 12 months out on pipeline materials or fittings that go into the ground.

“Fortunately, some of these we’ve looked ahead far enough and we’ve anticipated that,” he said.

Hall said the Elk Vale force main project had some specific parts they needed, but have been able to work with the contractor to prepare. The $7 million project will move the sewage from a lift station on Seger Drive over the hill on Elk Vale to a gravity sewer being constructed from Homestead to the north.

The city will install two 16-inch mains up the hill and a 24-inch gravity sewer down the hall. There will also be an upgrade to the Seger Drive lift station. The project started in fall 2021 and is scheduled for completion by Dec. 2. Hall said eventually there will be a detour for a closure on Mall Drive when they lay a pipeline across the road.

Hall said the city is also facing challenges in the workforce shortage. He said he speaks with most of the contractors once a week and they report they’re having a hard time finding help. He said that could impact city projects.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.