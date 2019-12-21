Rapid City real estate agent faces prison, restitution in tax evasion case
Rapid City real estate agent faces prison, restitution in tax evasion case

A Rapid City real estate agent could face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion last month.

Joseph Bennington also has to pay $124,645 in restitution to the IRS after not reporting $1,209,333 in income between 2008-2017.

In his plea deal, Bennington admits that he "knowingly and willfully" attempted to evade paying taxes on self-employment income of more than $200,000. Court documents say Bennington didn't file a tax return for that year and admitted to cashing checks instead of depositing them into a bank account to keep the IRS from being able to track his income.

The tax loss from his actions in 2017 was estimated at almost $25,000. The factual basis statement shows the total tax Bennington failed to pay was almost $125,000 and included every year since 2008. 

Court records show Bennington is scheduled for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. on April 27.

