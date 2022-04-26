Rapid City reality star hopes to spread love through platform

Jibri Bell never intended to get married, let alone be on a national reality television show about marriage.

When he met Miona in Serbia while on tour with his band Black Serbs, he fell in love and it all changed.

“I fell in love, which was hard for the band to stomach because I was so focused, we were doing so well as a band,” he said. “We were in a really good position and I decided to choose love, to do my relationship and do my band, which is super hard to do.”

Bell and Miona’s relationship, and the fallout of the band, will now play over TLC’s ninth season of “90 Day Fiancé,” a reality television show that follows international couples using the United States' K-1 non-immigrant visa — also known as the fiancé visa.

In order to obtain the visa, couples must intend to marry each other within 90 days of entering the U.S. as a K-1 non-immigrant. If married within 90 days of being admitted to the country, the fiancé may apply for lawful permanent resident status in the United States.

Bell, who grew up in Rapid City and graduated from Stevens High School, said he met his bride while his band performed in the 2019 EXIT Festival in Serbia, an award-winning summer music festival with more than 1,000 artists who play at more than 40 stages and festival zones.

“I looked at her and I said, ‘Hey, if you can do this lifestyle with me and travel with me and perform, this is what I want to do, I want to be on stage,’” he said. “‘If you can join me in this creative, nomadic lifestyle that I’m going to embark on, I will marry you, I will propose to you.’”

But before Bell became a musician, motivational speaker and TV star known for his bright outfits, he was just Jibri Bell, a bi-racial kid trying to navigate his way through bullying, juvenile detention and the public school system.

Bell was a 5-year-old when he and his mother, Mahala, moved from Chicago to Rapid City to be near his aunt and uncle, Jamie and Qusai Al-Haj.

He said he had a difficult teenage life in South Dakota, struggling with thoughts of suicide, going to the Human Services Center in Yankton, and being in and out of the Pennington County Juvenile Detention Center for truancy and fighting.

“It was really hard for me to find my voice in Rapid City, especially as somebody who’s a bi-racial black kid growing up in South Dakota,” Bell said. “There was only a couple of us and I really, really had a hard time.”

He said his mom eventually sent him to STAR Academy in Custer when he was 16. The bus ride there from Yankton is what changed his life.

Bell said he was on a prison bus and was in shackles when a large man walked in and sat behind him. He said the man had a swastika on his forehead and derogatory tattoos.

“He was breathing down my neck the whole six-hour ride from Yankton to Custer State Park and I just was like, 'Yeah, I don’t want this lifestyle, I don’t want to get in trouble, I don’t want to be this person,’” he said.

After serving almost 90 days at the academy, he came back to Rapid City and back to Stevens High School. He said he kept his head down and worked hard.

That’s when he met David Brkljac and his twin sister, Luna. The two were Serbian refugees brought to South Dakota through their father who was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Bell and Brkljac became best friends and formed the Black Serbs in 2019.

Throughout high school and after graduation, Brkljac taught Bell the Serbian language and they played music together. Brkljac was the one who brought Bell to Serbia for the first time, Bell’s first out-of-country experience.

Bell said he hopes people have empathy for each other and uplift one another. He said there’s a lot of hate and racial divides, but people need to protect one another.

He said his next steps in life are spreading love and light, and planting “seeds of abundance.” He said he wants to teach and help kids by sharing his story, and hopes his music reaches all different audiences and sectors of the world.

