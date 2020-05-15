Rapid City receives 14,500 masks to distribute

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In coordination with the United States Conference of Mayors, Rapid City has received a shipment of 14,500 face masks for distribution to the community.

City officials are working with the 211 Helpline Center to distribute the black cloth face masks that are part of the Masks For Mayors initiative. Bella+Canvas, a Los Angeles-based manufacturing company, produced more than one million of the face masks after transitioning its facility from apparel to non-medical face mask production.

The 211 Helpline Center will serve as the contact for groups and individuals wishing to order masks. Visit their website to complete the form: https://www.helplinecenter.org/2-1-1-community-resources/making-masks-for-health-care-workers/.

"During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the face masks are a critical component as part of the hygiene protocols for the general public," Mayor Steve Allender said in a news release. "Since the pandemic began, face masks of any kind have been in short supply. We wanted to take advantage of the generous offer provided by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and accept all of the face masks we could obtain.