Rapid City receives $3.6 million from CARES Act for transit service

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rapid Transit System has been awarded a $3.6 million grant award by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.

The grant was announced Friday by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as part of a series of grant awards from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Last month, the Rapid City Council authorized Public Works to submit an application for CARES Act funds.

City officials say the grant will support the Rapid Transit System bus and paratransit services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapid Transit System operates the RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride bus services.

RapidRide is a fixed route public transportation service. Dial-a-Ride is a curb-to-curb service that provides transportation for those whose disabilities preclude them from using RapidRide.

"The grant will provide important resources to support our RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride operations," said Megan Gould, Rapid Transit System manager. "The award will be used for operational and maintenance services."

RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride have been providing services since 1992.