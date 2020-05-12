Rapid City receives $300,000 from CARES Act for COVID-19 assistance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rapid City officials announced Tuesday that the city will receive $307,390 in Community Development Block Grant funding through the CARES Act.

The city is now awaiting guidance from Department of Housing and Urban Development before announcing the timing and distribution of the funds, according to a news release from the city.

"This is great news for the city, and we plan to use the funds to address impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ken Young, City Community Development director. "We are reviewing our options for distributing the funds."

Wednesday's Legal and Finance Committee meeting agenda includes a pair of items that establish expedited procedures and provides certifications to amend plans for use of awarded funds and to administer the grant funds.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is stimulus legislation enacted to combat the impacts of coronavirus. The act provides $2 trillion in funds for Americans, $377 billion in federal loans to small businesses and a $500 billion government lending program for struggling companies. The act also sends $100 billion to hospitals across the country.