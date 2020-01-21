Rapid City receives 2019 AQUARIUS Exceptional Project award from EPA

In a news release prior to Tuesday's meeting, Morgan Falcone, an engineer who was the city's manager for the project, said important contributions for the project's success were provided by the South Dakota Department of Environmental and Natural Resources, the city of Rapid City, staff from multiple city departments, Black Hills Local Council of Governments, permitting authorities, consultants, contractors, community water systems and property owners.

"For Rapid City to be recognized nationally is a great honor," Falcone said. "This project is a culmination of years of work from so many people. It was a great team effort. A special thank you to the South Dakota DENR and the City's Water Division for their efforts in the project. The project impacts the quality of life for all of the people who live in the project area and provides important infrastructure for potential growth for the city in the future."

Last year, South Dakota nominated two projects for EPA award consideration: the East Rapid City Water System Expansion Project for EPA's AQUARIUS recognition and the Dell Rapids Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvement Project for its PISCES recognition.

Of 25 AQUARIUS projects recognized, the Rapid City project is one of 10 designated as 'Exceptional Projects'. The Dell Rapids project was one of 30 PISCES projects recognized and one of 13 receiving the 'Exceptional Project' designation.

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

