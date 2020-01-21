Rapid City receives 2019 AQUARIUS Exceptional Project award from EPA

Rapid City received national recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for work on the East Rapid City Water System Expansion Project.
Rapid City is one of 10 cities to receive the 2019 AQUARIUS Exceptional Project award after being nominated by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
Tuesday, state officials attended a Rapid City Council meeting to present the award.
South Dakota Water and Waste Funding Program Administrator Mike Perkovich congratulated Rapid City on receiving the honor.
"This project was a unique partnership by Rapid City to serve more than 600 non-city residents located east of the current city limits," Perkovich said. "These residents were previously served by water sources that were inadequate, unreliable and in many cases failed to meet EPA safe drinking water standards."
The East Rapid City Water System Expansion project included more than five miles of infrastructure, including water mains and a pressure reducing facility. The total project funding was $7,537,837, of which $1,500,000 million was contributed by Rapid City to bring water to the City Water Reclamation Facility, $911,837 from the State Consolidated Grant Program, and $3,375,000 in principal forgiveness of the $5,126,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRF) loan.
In a news release prior to Tuesday's meeting, Morgan Falcone, an engineer who was the city's manager for the project, said important contributions for the project's success were provided by the South Dakota Department of Environmental and Natural Resources, the city of Rapid City, staff from multiple city departments, Black Hills Local Council of Governments, permitting authorities, consultants, contractors, community water systems and property owners.
"For Rapid City to be recognized nationally is a great honor," Falcone said. "This project is a culmination of years of work from so many people. It was a great team effort. A special thank you to the South Dakota DENR and the City's Water Division for their efforts in the project. The project impacts the quality of life for all of the people who live in the project area and provides important infrastructure for potential growth for the city in the future."
Last year, South Dakota nominated two projects for EPA award consideration: the East Rapid City Water System Expansion Project for EPA's AQUARIUS recognition and the Dell Rapids Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvement Project for its PISCES recognition.
Of 25 AQUARIUS projects recognized, the Rapid City project is one of 10 designated as 'Exceptional Projects'. The Dell Rapids project was one of 30 PISCES projects recognized and one of 13 receiving the 'Exceptional Project' designation.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.