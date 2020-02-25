Rapid City receives nearly 13 inches of snow; Deadwood-Lead area 27-31 inches

Downtown Rapid City received nearly 13 inches of snow before a winter storm that hammered parts of the Black Hills gave way to sunshine on Tuesday afternoon.
Eric Helgeson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said 6.9 inches of the snow fell Tuesday, setting a new record for Feb. 25.
"Since the storm began Monday, downtown Rapid City saw 12.7 inches of total snow accumulation but after midnight the 6.9 inches set a new record for the day," Helgeson said.
The up-slope nature of the storm caused much higher snowfall amounts in the Northern Black Hills, Helgeson said.
"From Lead-Deadwood and Terry Peak all the way through Cheyenne Crossing, we saw anywhere between 27 to 31 inches of snow," he said.
It was a different story in the central and Southern Hills, however, Helgerson said.
You have free articles remaining.
"Hill City received only 3.2 inches of snow and at Pactola, we recorded 5 inches of snow," he said. "So, you can see that the up-slope effect impacted a line from basically the Northern Hills around the eastern foothills down to Rapid City."
In the Southern Hills, Hot Springs recorded 3.5 inches of snow and Newcastle, Wyo., 2.5 inches.
Helgerson said the plains near Sturgis received 10 inches of snow, while Wall received six inches and Porcupine four inches.
The snowfall led Rapid City's Public Works Department to declare a downtown snow removal alert from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday, which means vehicles need to be moved or will be towed and the owners may be fined. The downtown core area is defined as the boundary of Omaha Street to the north, Kansas City Street to the south, Fifth Street to the east and West Boulevard to the west.
The National Weather Service, meanwhile, issued a new winter storm watch for the Northern Black Hills from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
"People near Lead-Deadwood, Brownsville, Cheyenne Crossing, Galena and Nemo can expect another four to eight inches of snow possible Wednesday night into Thursday," Helgerson said.
The weather is expected to take a turn for the better this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The Black Hills could see temperatures climb into the 50s on Saturday, Helgerson said.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.