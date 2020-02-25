Rapid City receives nearly 13 inches of snow; Deadwood-Lead area 27-31 inches

Downtown Rapid City received nearly 13 inches of snow before a winter storm that hammered parts of the Black Hills gave way to sunshine on Tuesday afternoon.

Eric Helgeson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said 6.9 inches of the snow fell Tuesday, setting a new record for Feb. 25.

"Since the storm began Monday, downtown Rapid City saw 12.7 inches of total snow accumulation but after midnight the 6.9 inches set a new record for the day," Helgeson said.

The up-slope nature of the storm caused much higher snowfall amounts in the Northern Black Hills, Helgeson said.

"From Lead-Deadwood and Terry Peak all the way through Cheyenne Crossing, we saw anywhere between 27 to 31 inches of snow," he said.

It was a different story in the central and Southern Hills, however, Helgerson said.

"Hill City received only 3.2 inches of snow and at Pactola, we recorded 5 inches of snow," he said. "So, you can see that the up-slope effect impacted a line from basically the Northern Hills around the eastern foothills down to Rapid City."

In the Southern Hills, Hot Springs recorded 3.5 inches of snow and Newcastle, Wyo., 2.5 inches.