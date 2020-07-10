Rapid City recognized by state agency for water system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state has recognized Rapid City's public water system and the system's operation specialists for excellence in water system management and maintenance.

According to a news release, the city received the Secretary's Award for Drinking Water Excellence by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources. With the award, the city is recognized for 17 consecutive years of meeting the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act and the state of South Dakota's regulations.

Mayor Steve Allender said the recognition is a reflection of the city and staff's commitment to citizens.

"This recognition by the state underscores the hard work, dedication and commitment of the city public works department and water division staff to our community and its citizens to an efficient, quality operation that provides safe drinking water," Allender said.

The state also recognized Rapid City's 28 system operations specialists.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0