Rapid City recognized by state agency for water system

High service pump station

High-service pumps at the Jackson Springs Water Treatment Plant.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The state has recognized Rapid City's public water system and the system's operation specialists for excellence in water system management and maintenance.

According to a news release, the city received the Secretary's Award for Drinking Water Excellence by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources. With the award, the city is recognized for 17 consecutive years of meeting the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act and the state of South Dakota's regulations.

Mayor Steve Allender said the recognition is a reflection of the city and staff's commitment to citizens.

"This recognition by the state underscores the hard work, dedication and commitment of the city public works department and water division staff to our community and its citizens to an efficient, quality operation that provides safe drinking water," Allender said.

The state also recognized Rapid City's 28 system operations specialists.

