Rapid City recognizes 100th anniversary of women's suffrage movement

Bulman continues to serve on the City's Zoning Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission. Hillard, who died in 2007, served in the state legislature and is the only woman to have served as South Dakota's lieutenant governor (1995-2003). Coffing also served 12 years on the County Commission.

"The entire city needs to appreciate all the women over the years who have worked for the City, who have run for city council, who have volunteered on our city boards and committees," former Council member Amanda Scott said in a 2018 interview. "They have helped develop the path where people with diverse opinions and perspectives have the opportunity to serve their community, no matter their gender, age and so forth."

20th century city history

City archival records reflect a rich history of women stepping up to run for office, making their mark in city government and serving the citizens of Rapid City, especially in the last 50 years.

Paging through City Hall archives reveals the first woman to run for local office was Caroline E. Feigel, who came to Rapid City in 1886 as a member of pioneer Frederick Feigel's family. The Feigel house is one of Rapid City's oldest structures, located at 328 E. New York Street, and was built in the 1880s overlooking Rapid Creek and Roosevelt Park.