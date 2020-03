Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the city of Rapid City is extending the closure of the Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, as well as the West and South Middle School Community Gyms.

The closures became effective Saturday and were scheduled through and including Sunday, March 22.

The closures have now been extended until further notice.

City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler indicates the city's bike path, trails and park system remain open for public use.

