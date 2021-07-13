Rapid City Regional Airport $2.3 million road project to begin in September

Rapid City Regional Airport's infrastructure will continue to be improved, after the Airport Board of Directors approved Tuesday a $2.3 million project for the reconstruction of Airport Road and Terminal Road.

The portion of Airport Road that will be improved is primarily for the general aviation section in the northwest portion of the airport property. Terminal Road leads to and exits the commercial airline terminal.

The contract was awarded to Quinn Construction of Rapid City for $2,309,121. According to documents, three bids were received and Quinn Construction was the lowest bidder.

According to a staff memo from Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame, the road construction will be paid for by the 2021 Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program grant.

Airport Deputy Director Toni Broom told the Journal Tuesday the construction project is expected to begin in September.

In other business, Dame said there are several maintenance and improvement projects proceeding on the main runway and the secured exit lane inside the commercial terminal.