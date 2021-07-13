 Skip to main content
Rapid City Regional Airport $2.3 million road project to begin in September
Rapid City Regional Airport $2.3 million road project to begin in September

Rapid City Regional Airport

Rapid City Regional Airport terminal

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Rapid City Regional Airport's infrastructure will continue to be improved, after the Airport Board of Directors approved Tuesday a $2.3 million project for the reconstruction of Airport Road and Terminal Road.

The portion of Airport Road that will be improved is primarily for the general aviation section in the northwest portion of the airport property. Terminal Road leads to and exits the commercial airline terminal.

The contract was awarded to Quinn Construction of Rapid City for $2,309,121. According to documents, three bids were received and Quinn Construction was the lowest bidder.

According to a staff memo from Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame, the road construction will be paid for by the 2021 Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program grant.

Airport Deputy Director Toni Broom told the Journal Tuesday the construction project is expected to begin in September.

In other business, Dame said there are several maintenance and improvement projects proceeding on the main runway and the secured exit lane inside the commercial terminal.

"Our secured exit lane project is just about complete. We have a little bit of 'lipstick' to put on that, so, they have some outer coverings that they need to put on to block off from people being able to through anything over the top of it. That's the last piece of it," Dame said.

During the overnight hours, Dame said crews are on the main commercial runway removing built-up rubber from aircraft and repainting the runway pavement markings.

It's all but complete at this point, we are just working to wrap that up," he said.

The process is expected to take another three weeks to be completed.

