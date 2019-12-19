Rapid City Regional Airport Board approves federal grant initiation for sewer improvements

Rapid City Regional Airport's board of directors have approved a $2.6 million grant initiation request for 2020 Federal Aviation Administration funding of projects, including $470,000 to address the airport's troubled sewage system.

The board approved the listing of projects during a meeting Tuesday.

The wastewater lagoon on airport grounds was built in the 1950s and does not meet current Department of Environment and Natural Resources criteria for design capacity and construction.

The design, structure and capacity of the lagoon came under scrutiny in August when airport officials dumped approximately 74,000 gallons of sewage on airport grounds without the required environmental permits.

Rapid City Regional Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said the pre-application for FAA funding is the next step to finding a better solution for the capacity issues and environmental concerns.

"Every December we begin the process of making application for our FAA entitlement. The allotment of the funds is based upon airport traffic flow," Dame said. "We took the initial step this week to identify the projects we are looking to work on for the 2020 funding period. The improvements to the sanitary sewer system design is one of those projects."