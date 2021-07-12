Rapid City Regional Airport breaks passenger record in June

Rapid City Regional Airport reported record breaking passenger numbers for the month of June 2021, with more than 87,000 people traveling through the airport.

According to the June 2021 report released Monday, the airport saw a total of 87,249 passengers in June, compared to 23,834 in 2020, and previous record year 2019 of 80,761.

Year-to-date passenger numbers are still below 2019, with 268,756 people through the airport so far in 2021. From January 2019 through June 2019, the airport served 298,356 passengers. During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the airport saw 147,534 passengers in the terminal between January 2020 and June 2020.

Rapid City Regional Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said passenger numbers are expected to remain high and even surpass 2019 through the summer season.

“We are experiencing a tremendous comeback from the pandemic in the area of leisure travel. With a strong tourism season upon us, travelers are ready to experience the great outdoors again,” Dame said. “I can’t say enough how much I appreciate all the hard work from our staff, tenants and most importantly, our customers who are flying again.”