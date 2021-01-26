Rapid City Regional Airport eyes expansion plans

Airport Board President Darren Haar said the updated master plan was requested by the board approximately a year and a half ago.

"When you look at the number of people that are moving to this community, when you look at the number of companies that are saying they want to move to this community, we've run into issues in general aviation where we've run out of hangar space, ordeals with cargo — this is a comprehensive plan that really starts to address all of those moving parts," Haar said. "We will have to invest in this airport."

Nisbet told the board that the next steps include reviewing the development concepts with the Federal Aviation Administration and South Dakota Department of Transportation, finalize the requirements, hold focus groups and advisory committee meetings, hold public meetings and finalize the airport layout plan.

The meeting with the FAA is expected to occur in February.

In other business, the airport board approved a request for staff to advertise for bids to design and build a 13,500-square-foot hangar with an additional 5,000 square feet of office space. The estimated cost for the hangar is between $1.85 million to $2.7 million.