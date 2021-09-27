Rapid City Regional Airport holds emergency fire exercise

Rapid City Fire Department's Station 8 is a bit different than other stations in the city. To gain access to the building, stringent background checks have to be completed, or visitors must be escorted at all times while in the facility.
These security measures are a requirement since Station 8 is located at Rapid City Regional Airport and federal law takes precedence at the airfield. The fire station is equipped with specialized trucks and gear to assist firefighters in tackling some of the most dangerous situations — airplane emergencies and fires.
Explosive jet fuel and the possibility of mass casualties are everyday thoughts in the minds of fire crews at Station 8, led by Capt. Neill Goodart. Every year, the Federal Aviation Administration requires the crew to have an exercise to practice emergency situations at the airport, governed by Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting guidelines.
The annual ARFF emergency simulation was held Monday morning.
"Any airport that has commercial air traffic is mandated through the FAA to do a live fire training every 12 months," Goodart said. "What we are basically trying to do is simulate as real as possible of an incident that we can."
The RCFD team brought in an ARFF simulator from Minnesota that resembles an aircraft fuselage. The equipment was placed on a remote portion of the airport's apron, near the South Dakota Army National Guard's air base.
Two tanks called fire pans outside of the aircraft simulator get filled with water and connected to a feed of propane gas. The gas is ignited and the amount of fuel traveling trough the pipes is controlled by a valve.
As the airport's two ARFF firefighting vehicles approach the simulator, crews pump up the propane, allowing for large flames to belch out. The ARFF trucks pump out large amounts of water to extinguish the blaze
"There are sensors inside the fire pans, so when we cool it off to a certain level, the fire will go out," Goodart said.
The skill levels needed to combat aircraft fires are very specialized when compared to traditional firefighting. Goodart said RCFD has 13 firefighters that are ARFF certified.
"The biggest difference is you are dealing with an aircraft that is going to have a lot of people onboard and the other thing is we are dealing primarily with fuel fires here — airplane fuel versus traditional combustibles like wood and grass. Fuel fires have to be fought in a completely different function," Goodart said.
In addition to the live-fire exercise, Station 8 firefighters spend time in the classroom to learn new techniques and updated protocols for battling aircraft fires. Goodart said the trainings are vital since it's not often where the crew has to deal with an airplane fire.
"Obviously, this is a low-frequency, high-risk call for us, so it gives all of us a chance to practice our skills in a semi-real world environment, which we don't get to do very often," he said.
Every three years, Rapid City Regional Airport conducts a much larger emergency drill, where multiple agencies respond to a simulated plane crash with casualties. The previous, full-scale drill was held in September 2020.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.