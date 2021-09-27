Rapid City Regional Airport holds emergency fire exercise

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two tanks called fire pans outside of the aircraft simulator get filled with water and connected to a feed of propane gas. The gas is ignited and the amount of fuel traveling trough the pipes is controlled by a valve.

As the airport's two ARFF firefighting vehicles approach the simulator, crews pump up the propane, allowing for large flames to belch out. The ARFF trucks pump out large amounts of water to extinguish the blaze

"There are sensors inside the fire pans, so when we cool it off to a certain level, the fire will go out," Goodart said.

The skill levels needed to combat aircraft fires are very specialized when compared to traditional firefighting. Goodart said RCFD has 13 firefighters that are ARFF certified.

"The biggest difference is you are dealing with an aircraft that is going to have a lot of people onboard and the other thing is we are dealing primarily with fuel fires here — airplane fuel versus traditional combustibles like wood and grass. Fuel fires have to be fought in a completely different function," Goodart said.