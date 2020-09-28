 Skip to main content
Rapid City Regional Airport holds emergency training exercise
alert featured top story

Rapid City Airport Fire Exercise 1

A Rapid City firefighter looks up after checking on an actor victim during an emergency simulation of an airplane fire Monday at Rapid City Regional Airport.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

What seemed to be an ordinary day quickly turned into a scene of mass injuries and fire Monday evening after an airliner made an emergency landing at Rapid City Regional Airport. At least that was the reason behind a full-scale training simulation.

Airport personnel and first responders practiced what it would be like if a real emergency landing happened as part of the airport's exercise designed to test and evaluate the response plans of agencies.

Rapid City Airport Fire Exercise 2

A fire truck from Rapid City Fire Department Station 8 douses the flames on a simulated airplane fire Monday at Rapid City Regional Airport.

Rapid City Regional Airport Director of Operations Chris Deitz said the airport is required to perform these full-scale emergency exercises every three years as part of the airport's certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

"All of the agencies that are a part of that come out and do what they want to play a part of. We base the scenario off of the input of the responders, and whatever the responders want to do for the exercise, we try to incorporate that in there," Deitz said.

Rapid City Airport Fire Exercise 3

Emergency crews respond to a simulated airplane fire Monday at Rapid City Regional Airport.

The simulation included a situation where a commercial airliner had to be diverted from Denver because of severe weather. As the aircraft approaches, the pilots reports rough turbulence and a number of passengers experienced injuries.

When the aircraft lands, the simulation included smoke and a fire aboard the plane. In the simulation, actors who played passengers evacuated and dispersed outside of the plane with several injuries and even some deaths.

Rapid City Airport Fire Exercise 5

A Rapid City firefighter checks on an actor playing the part of an injured airplane passenger during a full-scale emergency exercise Monday at Rapid City Regional Airport.

In order to accomplish the exercise and to make it as life-like as possible, Deitz said the airport brought in an aircraft simulator from Minnesota that was able to produce fire and smoke. The simulator was placed at the north end of the main taxiway next to the runway.

Actual airport operations continued throughout the simulation with the landing of real airplanes, with just the north portion of the taxiway closed.

Deitz said the simulated airplane emergency is to help the airport look at its operations and for responding emergency personnel from across the area to train for an actual event.

Rapid City Airport Fire Exercise 4

Actors who played the parts of injured airplane passengers gather near a Rapid City Fire Department ambulance following a full-scale emergency exercise Monday at Rapid City Regional Airport.

Crews from Rapid City Fire, Rapid City Police, Pennington County Emergency Management, Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were just some of the agencies who participated in Monday's simulation.

"We look at the emergency plan and other regulations that we have in place, and we build the scenario off of that," Deitz said. "Essentially, we have one big scenario going on. There are other multiple parts in there that do happen to be part of the exercise as components of individual agencies."

Approximately 20 volunteers played the parts of the injured passengers. Deitz said the simulation was originally set for June, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FAA granted an extension for the airport to complete the required training.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

