Rapid City Regional Airport holds emergency training exercise

In order to accomplish the exercise and to make it as life-like as possible, Deitz said the airport brought in an aircraft simulator from Minnesota that was able to produce fire and smoke. The simulator was placed at the north end of the main taxiway next to the runway.

Actual airport operations continued throughout the simulation with the landing of real airplanes, with just the north portion of the taxiway closed.

Deitz said the simulated airplane emergency is to help the airport look at its operations and for responding emergency personnel from across the area to train for an actual event.

Crews from Rapid City Fire, Rapid City Police, Pennington County Emergency Management, Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were just some of the agencies who participated in Monday's simulation.

"We look at the emergency plan and other regulations that we have in place, and we build the scenario off of that," Deitz said. "Essentially, we have one big scenario going on. There are other multiple parts in there that do happen to be part of the exercise as components of individual agencies."

Approximately 20 volunteers played the parts of the injured passengers. Deitz said the simulation was originally set for June, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FAA granted an extension for the airport to complete the required training.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.