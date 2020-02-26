Rapid City Regional Airport hosts open house on rate proposal

Officials with Rapid City Regional Airport held an open house Tuesday for its general aviation tenants to discuss a study on the rates and charges for leases on airport grounds.
The proposal calls for the airport to standardize rates and leasing policies for all tenants on the general aviation side of airport operations. The Airport Board of Directors hired Frasca & Associates, LLC, to assist the airport in making a recommendation.
"This was the second of two studies that was conducted, the first of which was in 2017," Rapid City Regional Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said. "As part of the Frasca study, we also hired two (Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration) approved appraisers — one from Sioux Falls and the second from California."
Nora Richardson from Frasca said the study recommends lease rates and charges that will be compliant with relevant federal regulations, reflective of industry best practices and complementary to the commercial airline agreement reached in 2018.
Richardson said the study was geared to make sure Rapid City Regional Airport's rates for general aviation were within policies set for federal grant assurances and in compliance with the FAA Rates and Charges Policy.
Richardson said the study looked at economic nondiscrimination guidelines and fee and rental structures.
You have free articles remaining.
"Basically, all users of the airport that are similarly situated should be paying the same fees, so you charge all airlines the same landing fee, you charge all users of the airport comparable rates and not discriminate against all users of the airport," Richardson said. "The fee and rental structure for the airport should be as self-sustaining as possible. Rates, fees and charges should be set to cover the costs of operating the airport."
At Rapid City Regional Airport, rates for general aviation are not standardized. The Frasca study recommends monthly lease rates of between 27 cents per square foot for some unimproved land and up to 33 cents per square foot for improved land.
For some general aviation tenants, the rates would not increase. However, other tenants say the rates would increase between 250% and up to 10 times their annual rental rate.
Steve Eckrich, an orthopedic surgeon in Rapid City, leases a hangar at the airport. He said he is concerned over the length of the leases, which may hamper development of leased property.
"The value of the cost of the lease is going to be dependent on the term of the lease," Eckrich said. "If I want to invest in making improvements, then it will be detrimental if the lease rate is too high."
Another airport tenant, Linda Rydstrom of Westjet Air Services, said they acknowledge they have a great rate and fully expected they would get a rate increase, but the amount proposed in the rate increase is too much.
"For us, that is a 1024% rate increase, over $100,000 per year and we have to do a cost recovery," Rydstrom said. "Our concern is that will be spread across and it is going to hit everyone in this room, it will hit the airlines, our air ambulance and our freight company. At the end of the day, to take such a drastic increase, is it going to off-set that intent to get more revenue (to the airport)."
General aviation tenants have until March 13 to submit written comments about the proposed rate increase. The Airport Board of Directors is expected to make a recommendation to the City Council on the new rates in April.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com