Rapid City Regional Airport hosts open house on rate proposal

"Basically, all users of the airport that are similarly situated should be paying the same fees, so you charge all airlines the same landing fee, you charge all users of the airport comparable rates and not discriminate against all users of the airport," Richardson said. "The fee and rental structure for the airport should be as self-sustaining as possible. Rates, fees and charges should be set to cover the costs of operating the airport."

At Rapid City Regional Airport, rates for general aviation are not standardized. The Frasca study recommends monthly lease rates of between 27 cents per square foot for some unimproved land and up to 33 cents per square foot for improved land.

For some general aviation tenants, the rates would not increase. However, other tenants say the rates would increase between 250% and up to 10 times their annual rental rate.

Steve Eckrich, an orthopedic surgeon in Rapid City, leases a hangar at the airport. He said he is concerned over the length of the leases, which may hamper development of leased property.

"The value of the cost of the lease is going to be dependent on the term of the lease," Eckrich said. "If I want to invest in making improvements, then it will be detrimental if the lease rate is too high."