Rapid City Regional Airport implements new parking system

Rapid City Regional Airport announced Monday the parking system at the airport has been upgraded to a newer technology allowing more flexibility on how to pay for parking.

The new parking system, Flash Parking, is a fully automated parking system that will allow customers to pay in several different ways. Airport executive director Patrick Dame said customers can get a ticket when they arrive at one of the parking lots and pay with a credit card when they leave. The new system will also allow for users to put in a credit card at the entrance and then use the same credit card when exiting. New pay stations have also been set up in the airport terminal, allowing customers to pay before going outside. The terminal pay stations will accept both credit cards and cash.

“It is our goal to make parking easier for our customers. By providing them the options to pay in the airline terminal prior to going to the exit plaza, customers will be able to drive up to the gate and get right out,” Dame said.

The airport will continue to have an attendant at the exit plaza for assistance during the transition, Dame said. Under the new system, the exit booth will no longer be staffed after June 20.