 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City Regional Airport implements new parking system
alert top story

Rapid City Regional Airport implements new parking system

{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City Regional Airport

Rapid City Regional Airport terminal.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Rapid City Regional Airport announced Monday the parking system at the airport has been upgraded to a newer technology allowing more flexibility on how to pay for parking.

The new parking system, Flash Parking, is a fully automated parking system that will allow customers to pay in several different ways. Airport executive director Patrick Dame said customers can get a ticket when they arrive at one of the parking lots and pay with a credit card when they leave. The new system will also allow for users to put in a credit card at the entrance and then use the same credit card when exiting. New pay stations have also been set up in the airport terminal, allowing customers to pay before going outside. The terminal pay stations will accept both credit cards and cash.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It is our goal to make parking easier for our customers. By providing them the options to pay in the airline terminal prior to going to the exit plaza, customers will be able to drive up to the gate and get right out,” Dame said.

The airport will continue to have an attendant at the exit plaza for assistance during the transition, Dame said. Under the new system, the exit booth will no longer be staffed after June 20.

The only option for paying cash is inside the airline terminal. Passengers will need to have the ticket with them when they pay at the pay-on-foot station. If the passenger's credit card is in the system, they can use the same credit card at the pay-on-foot station and it will recognize their reservation.

“We are really asking for our customers to be patient as the system comes fully online. We anticipate the transition from the old system to the new system will have some challenges," Dame said. "We intend to staff the booth for one month after the transition to help in educating our customers.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 20
Local

Your Two Cents for May 20

House Republicans held five different hearings to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack, and many Republicans called for the resignation of Sec…

Your Two Cents for May 21
Local

Your Two Cents for May 21

Black Hills Energy gets to raise their rates because it was a cold winter. I don't know about anyone else but the colder it got and the more g…

Your Two Cents for May 22
Local

Your Two Cents for May 22

We pay school taxes to help educate children and prepare for life. Learning about one's family heritage and nearly extinct language is not a g…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Fire Department hopes to renovate 46-year-old fire station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News