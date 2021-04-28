Rapid City Regional Airport looks to future expansion plans

That wouldn't work well for Rapid City, as the summer tourist season is the busiest time at the airport, Nisbet said.

"Your airport plays a vital role in the region and if it was shut down for multiple construction seasons, which is tourism season, it would be a very significant issue," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another option that the airport could take is the construction of a new main runway to the east of the existing one. The existing runway would be converted to a taxiway, which would increase developable space at airport.

Nisbet presented three options for a new runway, costing between $70 million and $80 million. The FAA grant program would cover most of the cost.

The airport terminal was last expanded in 2012 with the addition of 12,000 square feet of space, one new gate and an expanded security screening area for the Transportation Security Area. Dame said even with seven boarding gates and two TSA security lines, the terminal sees capacity issues during August, the busiest month at the airport.

"We are hitting the limits of the existing facility in the summer. We are hitting them," he said. "There are areas of the airport that we are exceeding, especially in the baggage area."