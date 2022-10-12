Rapid City Regional Airport moving forward with expansion project

Rapid City Regional Airport's Board of Directors gave the official approval Tuesday to move forward with a plan to increase the commercial terminal to 12 passenger gates and to expand other areas.

A final concept report from Mead & Hunt was first presented to the board Sept. 13 which showed passenger count and airport conditions support adding five more boarding gates to a total of 12 and more than 34,000-square-feet of space.

The report integrates all the new space, including design changes for the ticket counters, Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint, baggage handling and a relocated administrative office.

The changes in scope increased Mead & Hunt's contract from approximately $6.8 million to $8.2 million — about a 20% increase from a previous consulting agreement that was approved in March.

According to Rapid City Regional Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame, the planning and design phase is just now beginning for the six-year-long terminal expansion project. However, based on the ability to fund the project, it could take a bit longer.

"The design of this project will be funded through federal BIL (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) grant funds as they become available. The airport will receive $2,835,000 annually for the next five years," Dame wrote in a memo. "We intend to use two years of BIL Entitlement funds, in the amount of $5,670,000, and the remaining $2,536,175 will come from airport funds."

Dame pointed out that if market conditions change for passenger traffic, demand for air services, airline needs, or if funding sources do not come through at expected times, there are several areas in the plan where the airport can stop and revisit goal points.

"So, as we look at this, each package has its own process. If we get the funding for a certain package, we move on to bidding that package and then we would move on to constructing that package," Dame said Tuesday. "If we don't get funding for one of the packages, we will continue to work on the education process.

"We really have no way of predicting the amount of funds that would come out at any one (time). So, we have to look at the design of the whole package."

During Tuesday's meeting, the Airport Board also approved changing the airport's restaurant and bar operator to Sky Dine, Inc., based in Sioux Falls, over the objection of the current tenant, TradeWinds.

The new contract is expected to be signed at the Airport Board's Nov. 8 meeting. Some of the new offerings Sky Dine will bring is Cinnabon cinnamon rolls, local coffee from Rapid City-based Mountain Mudd Espresso and better choices for food.

Airport Deputy Director Toni Broom said the airport put out a request for proposals in August for the terminal's two restaurants and bar. She said four companies responded including Sky Dine and TradeWinds.

Broom said a four-person selection committee was formed to evaluate the proposals and independently score each proposal based on business experience, qualifications, financial considerations, management, operations, brand proposals and overall quality.

The top two vendors vendors moved on to a formal interview process. TradeWinds did not make the cut, scoring more than 10 points below the top two, Broom said.

The committee unanimously recommended Sky Dive for the food and vending concession. Broom defended the selection.

"The process was done with integrity. It followed the specific steps that we do with all of our RFP procurements," Broom said. "I did touch base with all the committee members yesterday just to reconfirm that everyone still stands behind their recommendation of Sky Dive, Inc."

However, Jeff Switzer, president of TradeWinds, requested the board to reconsider the decision. He said his company took over operations of the Rapid City concessions from Air Host in late 2021.

Switzer said it took his company several months to stabilize the operations at Rapid City Regional Airport, and that TradeWinds is now seeing great success at the airport.

"It was a mess," he said. "But since then, our year-to-year results have been pretty impressive even from our perspective."

Switzer said TradeWinds revenue is up 40% over 2021 and up more than 21% over the record travel year in 2019. He said he doesn't understand why his company was not selected to move on.

Broom said the selection committee spent a lot of time reviewing the proposals and based on the independent evaluations, they believe that Sky Dine is the best fit for the airport.

The board unanimously approved the committee's recommendation.