The Rapid City Regional Airport is looking to purchase an adjacent house and land that is worth nearly half a million dollars.
The single-family home that sits on 10 acres at 5410 Airport Road measures 2,700 square feet and is going for an asking price $449,000, according to an online listing. The property could be an important development site from which the airport could benefit, Executive Director Patrick Dame said Wednesday.
"This is really planning for the future," Dame said after a special meeting of the Airport Board of Directors.
Airport board members voted unanimously on Wednesday to authorize Dame to negotiate a deal on the property. As of Wednesday, he said that there are no plans for what, if anything, will be built on it.
Whether the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house will be demolished or remain standing has not been determined, Dame said. If the airport closes on the property, he said the house could possibly be leased on a temporary basis.
During Wednesday's meeting, it was suggested that the airport consider building new hangars instead of purchasing the property. Some hangars are showing signs of age, said L&D Aero Service Owner Les Mittleider. About 30 hangars are slated to be demolished over the next two years without immediate plans for replacement.
Mittleider, who owns an airplane maintenance service and is a member of the airport's general aviation advisory committee, said after the meeting that roughly two-thirds of those hangars are leased to private owners and private pilots. Building new ones can be cost prohibitive, he said, because of expensive fees associated with operating a hangar.
"Right now, we're not ready to start building hangars on those properties. We still need to do the underground work," Dame said.
By contrast, he said that purchasing the property on Airport Road is more in line with the airport's current strategic plan, part of which favors searching for non-air revenue opportunities.
There is no guarantee the airport will be able to purchase the property, Rapid City Attorney Joel Landeen said during the meeting, noting that there is "competition" for it.