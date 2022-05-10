Rapid City Regional Airport re-examines expansion project for growth

Rapid City is experiencing more growth than was previously forecast, causing the Rapid City Regional Airport Board of Directors to take a second look at its airline terminal expansion plan.

In March, the Airport Board approved a $6.8 million contract with consulting firm Mead & Hunt to begin the planning and design phase for a six-year-long terminal expansion project. The plan calls for expanding the ticket counter area and baggage handling area, expanding the security checkpoint, enlarging the rental car and baggage claim area, and to extend the airline concourse from seven gates to 10.

However, new studies and data have shown the enlarged concourse may not be big enough to handle larger than expected population growth. Also adding to capacity issues is that larger commercial aircraft are being used. Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame also notified the Airport Board that five more airlines are seriously considering adding Rapid City as a destination.

Based on the new information, the suggestion for concourse size is up to 12 gates instead of 10.

Mead & Hunt's Senior Aviation Advisor Tom Schaur told the Airport Board that the growth from Ellsworth Air Force Base was a known item, but what was not expected was the population boom for the city as a whole.

"And it just seems like as more and more details come in that expansion is looking at more and more people added to the community and more and more expansion," Schaur said. "You also have more increase of entertainment venues being added here and in and around the Hills that are driving more and more traffic. The more traffic you get, the more passengers you get coming in, and the more venue wants to expand. So it kind of feeds that beast onto itself."

Rapid City was recently named the fastest growing metro area in the Midwest, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

You can't talk to anybody in the country without knowing the population growth going on and the draw to the Black Hills and the Rapid City area," Schaur said. "So as we look on this, we get concerned with that as well and how does that fit into some of the key things."

Rapid City Regional Airport is served by Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Dame said he recently came back from a conference with air service consultants and spoke with several airlines. He said Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Breeze Air, Frontier Airlines and Alaska Airlines are "seriously looking at entering into the market in the next five years."

At a Public Works Committee meeting later in the day Tuesday, Dame said he's not making any promises on specific carriers, but it is anticipated it will likely happen.

"The one thing I will say is bear in mind we are meeting with a lot of airlines on things. As much as we want to have a great crystal ball in terms of who will and won't come in here into the future," Dame said. "We're doing our best based on conversations, looking at adding of airplanes, who is adding them, where they're likely to go next — to make predictions that are happening along the way.

"So, understand we're not promising anything from that end. We're looking at the tea leaves and trying to read them as best we can with the process that goes in."

Another trend that is happening in the airline industry is the elimination of smaller regional jets that only seat 50 passengers. Dame said escalating fuel prices, pilot shortages and the uptick in traveling following the COVID-19 pandemic are leading the industry to flying larger aircraft from Boeing and Airbus.

"We're starting to plan away from the smaller aircraft and 76 seats are probably going to become the new 50 seat as being the smallest style airplane," Dame said. "We're starting to see more of the carriers looking at (Boeing) 737s and bigger gauge in aircraft. So, when you have the gauge and aircraft increasing, you see things like our hold room sizes within the existing facility."

If the Airport Board makes the decision to pursue the larger expansion, the estimated cost would be between $140 million and $160 million, including the cost for a larger aircraft apron outside of the concourse, Schaur said.

The Airport Board is expected to make its decision on the larger expansion plan during their June meeting. Dame said the majority of the costs would be handled through grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The airport's funding reserve would also contribute. However, Dame said there would likely be a need for contributions from state and local government as well.

"We're looking at a multi-legged stool. I expect that there will be a request as we move forward in terms of the city, either from a bonding source or from another revenue source," Dame said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.