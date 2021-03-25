Rapid City Regional Airport receives $1.9 million in state funds to develop new air service

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The airport will have up to four years to use the funds. If the funds aren’t spent, they will be returned to the state.

“We know that in today’s competitive landscape, air service is as critical to businesses in the decision-making process as workforce, incentives, and tax structures,” said Elevate Rapid City President and CEO Tom Johnson. “As we bring in more competition and carriers, we can expect to see an increase in the number of companies considering the Rapid City region in response to these direct flight opportunities. This ultimately will create more jobs for our workforce.”

Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said he is pleased to work with Elevate Rapid City, the legislature and the governor's office to restore and build air service to the state.

“The airline industry was hit particularly hard during the pandemic and the combined effort to restore it will benefit the entire state,” he said.

The airport is a significant contributor to the economic impact of the communities it serves. According to the State Aviation System Plan, air traffic through Rapid City Regional Airport helps generate more than $283 million in economic impact to the Black Hills region annually.