Rapid City Regional Airport receives $1 million grant

Rapid City Regional Airport announced Thursday the receipt of a $1 million federal grant to develop airline service to the San Francisco Bay area.

The grant came from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Small Community Air Service Development Program. According to airport officials, the grant will provide a revenue guarantee for the West Coast route.

The $1 million federal grant will be matched by approximately $557,920 in local funds and in-kind contributions. Rapid City Regional Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said the grant partnership includes Visit Rapid City, the South Dakota Department of Tourism and the city of Rapid City.

“We are glad to see this vital funding go toward supporting travel throughout the Black Hills, while also promoting greater economic opportunities for the surrounding areas,” Dame said. “We continue to work diligently on our air service development to benefit both the business and tourism markets. This is the fourth SCASD grant that has been received by RAP to encourage and develop additional air service.”

The Small Community Air Service Development Program helps communities establish air services, restore lost service and provides support to establish new routes to improve connectivity and allow people in the community to fly more easily and affordably.

Rapid City Regional Airport previously had a route to San Francisco International Airport through United Airlines. The route was discontinued by United after the 2020 summer travel season. San Francisco International Airport is a hub for United for many of the airline's trans-Pacific routes.

South Dakota Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagan said the grant was great news for Rapid City, the Black Hills and the state.

“The Rapid City Regional Airport is the air service gateway to the beautiful Black Hills and our state’s premier tourism offerings," he said. "This grant will provide the opportunity for even more people from around the country and the globe to access world-class tourism attractions, businesses, some of our nation’s most outstanding national and state parks.”

Rapid City Regional Airport is served by Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. The airport provides nonstop flights from Rapid City to 11 destinations: Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Minneapolis, New York City/Newark and Salt Lake City. Some flights are only offered during the summer connecting passengers to hundreds of cities worldwide.