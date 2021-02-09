Rapid City Regional Airport receives 10 new summer routes from Allegiant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We think having 10 new cities announced at one time is pretty historic," he said. "We're proud of this piece, and we hope this is a foot in the door to be able to expand those 10 cities potentially out to something even bigger for the tourism season."

Allegiant said the new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Rapid City Regional Airport is in the midst of replacing three passenger jet bridges in the terminal concourse at gates 3, 5 and 6. Dame said work has started on removing the old jet bridge at gate 3, and crews will move on to the other two bridges shortly.

Each jet bridge takes 10 days to replaced, with crews taking five days off between each installation, Dame said.

The airport is also improving parking services at the terminal by installing an automated pay system, rather than the more limited pay exit at the airport. The Airport Board approved Tuesday a change in vendors from Republic Parking to Flash Parking to install the new technology.