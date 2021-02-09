Rapid City Regional Airport receives 10 new summer routes from Allegiant

Rapid City Regional Airport is expecting a boost in traffic this summer after Allegiant airlines announced Tuesday a new summer nonstop route to Los Angeles International Airport and nine limited routes from other cities during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The Los Angeles route is scheduled to begin June 4. The nine special routes will begin Aug. 4-6, the airline said.
Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue, said the airline looks forward to offering the new route to Los Angeles from Rapid City.
“South Dakotans are going to love our brand of convenient nonstop travel to Southern California with affordable access to all it has to offer,” Wells said.
The nine rally routes will offer connections to Rapid City from Appleton, Wisconsin; Indianapolis; Peoria, Illinois; Nashville; Pittsburgh; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Orlando/Sanford, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Punta Gorda, Florida.
“Every motorcycle aficionado knows the famed Sturgis Rally is a must experience," Wells said. "We’re excited to be able to bring fans convenient and affordable nonstop access during the two weeks of the rally.”
At a Tuesday meeting of the Airport Board of Directors, Executive Director Patrick Dame said the airport has been working for years for flight additions of this magnitude.
"We think having 10 new cities announced at one time is pretty historic," he said. "We're proud of this piece, and we hope this is a foot in the door to be able to expand those 10 cities potentially out to something even bigger for the tourism season."
Allegiant said the new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
Rapid City Regional Airport is in the midst of replacing three passenger jet bridges in the terminal concourse at gates 3, 5 and 6. Dame said work has started on removing the old jet bridge at gate 3, and crews will move on to the other two bridges shortly.
Each jet bridge takes 10 days to replaced, with crews taking five days off between each installation, Dame said.
The airport is also improving parking services at the terminal by installing an automated pay system, rather than the more limited pay exit at the airport. The Airport Board approved Tuesday a change in vendors from Republic Parking to Flash Parking to install the new technology.
"We found their operation is more like the airport environment is used to. They have several means of being able to enter from the gate — ticket in, credit card in, and touchless entry through your phone," Dame wrote in an email to board members. "Then when you are here, you can opt to pay when you leave at an exit plaza kiosk or you can pay inside the terminal prior to walking out to the parking lot."
Airport staff are exploring options to install a camera system for parking, which would allow the system to recognize vehicles that have already paid or have a parking pass. The Flash Parking system would allow those vehicles to approach the exit gate and the arm would automatically raise.
Dame said the new parking system would be installed soon with the goal of having the system totally functioning and any kinks worked out prior to the start of the summer tourist season.
