Rapid City Regional Airport receives $9.2 million in emergency funding

Rapid City Regional Airport will receive more than $9.2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said 58 airports in South Dakota will receive $36,248.983 in grant funding.
Other airports in western South Dakota received $30,000 each, including Belle Fourche Municipal, Black Hills-Clyde Ice in Spearfish, Hot Springs Municipal and Sturgis Municipal. The Custer County Airport, Pine Ridge Airport and Wall Municipal Airport each received $20,000.Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls received $22.45 million.
This money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said in a news release.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
Rapid City Regional Airport has seen a dramatic decrease in traffic since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Friday, more than half of the scheduled departure and arrival flights were canceled.
At an April 14 Airport Board meeting, Deputy Director Toni Broom said some commercial flights only have one or two passengers per flight.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said lower traffic count at all airports in the United States are causing financial distress in an April 14 news release.
Dickson encouraged airports to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
