Rapid City Regional Airport receives $9.2 million in emergency funding

Rapid City Regional Airport will receive more than $9.2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said 58 airports in South Dakota will receive $36,248.983 in grant funding.

Other airports in western South Dakota received $30,000 each, including Belle Fourche Municipal, Black Hills-Clyde Ice in Spearfish, Hot Springs Municipal and Sturgis Municipal. The Custer County Airport, Pine Ridge Airport and Wall Municipal Airport each received $20,000.Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls received $22.45 million.

This money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” Chao said in a news release.

The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

Rapid City Regional Airport has seen a dramatic decrease in traffic since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Friday, more than half of the scheduled departure and arrival flights were canceled.