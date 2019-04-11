The Rapid City Regional Airport runway is closed, and all but one remaining flights for the day have been canceled.
A news release from the airport says it hopes to re-open the runway at 7 p.m.
Officials said they closed the terminal and runways a little after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Just before 1 p.m. today, airport officials said the terminal had opened but the runway was still closed.
At 4 p.m., the airport said all arrivals and departures for the day were canceled, except for one pending arrival from Denver this evening.
Passengers should check with their airline regarding their flights. Check www.rapairport.com for updates.