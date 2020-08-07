Rapid City Regional Airport says it's ready for the rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Regional Airport is ready for the influx of visitors during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but is expecting a lower than normal passenger count for a banner year of the rally.

Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said when a five-year milestone anniversary hits for the rally, passenger traffic normally increases. But with travelers contending with a pandemic during the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Rally, Dame said indicators seem to suggest passenger traffic will be down this year.

Dame said this week many rally-goers ship their motorcycles ahead of time via truck and then fly in to the airport to pick them up. The airport makes arrangements every year for semi-trucks and trailers packed with motorcycles to use a satellite parking lot.

“The owners of the motorcycles get off the airplanes and then head to the parking lot to get their bikes,” Dame said. “This year we have 12 trucks and trailers who have made reservations to use the parking lot. That’s down from the 75th year of the rally, but up over a standard year.”

In 2015, Dame said 16 semi-trucks and trailers parked at the airport for the 75th anniversary. On a normal year that is not a significant anniversary, the airport usually has eight semi-trucks and trailers with motorcycles.