Rapid City Regional Airport is on a record-setting pace through the first eight months of the year.
As of Aug. 30, the airport reports that 232,354 passengers had boarded passenger jets at Rapid City Regional Airport, which is a 13 percent increase from last year when it was 205,630. Overall, 470,924 passengers have either boarded or departed from planes at the airport compared with 417,398 in 2018, an increase of 12.8 percent, according to the airport. In 2018, 626,000 passengers used the airport.
Executive Director Patrick Dame said the availability of more destinations and flights have played a key role in the increase in traffic.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our staff has been working hard for new destinations, more seats and larger aircraft size,” he said in a press release. “All have happened here in Rapid City over this past year and improved air service means more economic development for the region.”
Nonstop flights are now offered from Rapid City to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York/Newark, Phoenix-Mesa, Phoenix-Sky Harbor, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco.