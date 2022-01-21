Rapid City Regional Airport sees near-record travel in 2021

Rapid City Regional Airport had near record-breaking passenger numbers in 2021, with 690,740 people traveling through the airport terminal.

According to a report, the airport nearly doubled the number of passengers from 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic crippled airline traffic nationwide and only 374,079 passengers traveled through Rapid City. The airport set an all-time record in 2019 with 705,429 passengers.

Airport Director Patrick Dame said the 2021 passenger count shows how well the airport rebounded from the pandemic.

“This year alone, we have seen an 84.7% growth in passengers on flights coming through the airport," he said. "With this uptick of visitors to the region, we are cautiously optimistic for another great year of economic growth.”

Airline flights to and from Rapid City increased by 48.5% in 2021, with new seasonal routes announced from the four airlines that serve the airport — Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Rapid City Regional Airport offered 25 nonstop routes to 24 different destinations in 2021.

According to the report, July saw the most passengers with 100,223 people using the commercial terminal and the airlines operated 837 flights. August came in second with 93,202 passengers and 798 flights. June saw 87,249 passengers and 733 commercial flights, and September accounted for 77,800 passengers and 649 airline flights.

The slowest month for airline travel was January 2021, where 23,550 passengers used the airport and the airlines operated 338 flights. February saw 23,688 passengers and 309 airline flights.

Dame said the seasonal nature of Rapid City air travel causes back-ups during the summer months in the seven-gate terminal building. An airport master plan to increase the size of the terminal was updated in June 2021.

The plan calls for the terminal to be expanded with three additional gates, bringing the total to 10 gates and 11 aircraft parking places for the growth in commercial flights at the airport. The estimated cost of the expansion would be between $20 million and $30 million, much of which would be paid for by grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport staff is projecting the expanded terminal may be completed within the next five to 10 years, and funding for the project would come from a mix of federal grants, state funding and the airport's capital fund.

