Rapid City Regional Airport sees some flight cancellations during holiday

Passengers traveling to and from Rapid City Regional Airport experienced some flight delays and cancellations over the holiday weekend, but an airport spokesperson said Monday most travel is going well.

"We had a very busy week with over 150 commercial flights arrive or depart from the airport," Airport Communications Manager Megan Johnson said. "We're pretty optimistic about this year's travel numbers."

Over the weekend, Rapid City Regional saw several United Airlines flights canceled, primarily from the airline's Denver hub, and at least one flight to Las Vegas was canceled by Allegiant Air. There were also a few delays with American Airlines and Delta Airlines.

Johnson said she couldn't speculate on the causes of the cancellations. The Associated Press reported that carriers had canceled at least 2,400 flights worldwide on Monday and at least 900 in the United States. Many airlines acknowledged the cause of the grounded planes were concerns and staffing issues surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Associated Press report said.

"We encourage all travelers who are using the airport to get in contact with their carriers about any flights schedules, delays or cancellations," Johnson said. "All of the carriers have mobile phone apps that are easy to use and will notify you of any changes to travel plans."

Johnson said the airport's parking lot was near capacity over the weekend and expects that to change a bit for any people traveling for the New Year's Day holiday.

"We did have overflow in the lots and had additional options that were available for users of the airport, but we expect that to ease a bit as we progress in the week," Johnson said. "If you are driving to the airport to catch your flight, be aware that you may need to arrive earlier to find parking. There are other options, like Airport Express Shuttle, that you can use to get to and from the airport."

Overall, Rapid City Regional Airport has seen record numbers of travelers in 2021.

"In November, we had about 48,000 passengers, which surpassed our previous record in 2019," Johnson said. "During this holiday season, we really didn't have too many issues other than the parking lot filling up."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

