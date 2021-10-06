Rapid City Regional Airport sets summer travel record

Rapid City Regional Airport saw more than a quarter million people travel through the commercial terminal during the summer, setting a new all-time record, Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said.

“The summer season ended well and we are very pleased with the passenger numbers,” Dame said Tuesday. “The additional flights added for the summer and the Sturgis rally contributed to the strong season, and we are particularly grateful to our staff and tenants who worked hard this summer through a challenging year.”

From June through August, 280,544 passengers traveled through the airport, compared to the previous record in 2019 of 253,329 passengers — an 11% increase. Dame said 141,382 passengers boarded commercial aircraft this summer, compared to 124,339 in 2019. Arriving passengers also increased to 139,162 from June to August, compared to 128,990 in 2019.

Air traffic in 2020 was severely impacted by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, with only 112,705 total passengers served during the summer travel season.

Dame said year-to-date total passengers are 2.9% below 2019's record with 457,051 total passengers in 2021, and 470,924 in 2019. In 2020, year-to-date passenger count was 236,405.

Airlines have operated 4,253 flights to and from Rapid City in 2021. From January 2020 to August 2020, there were 2,546 flights and in January 2019 to August 2019 the airport handled 3,478 flights.

