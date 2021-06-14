Rapid City Regional Airport summer traffic increases

The summer traveling season is in full swing at Rapid City Regional Airport, with more than 17,000 passengers moving through the airport terminal last week.
Toni Broom, the deputy director of the airport, said Monday the busiest time of the year is beginning with more flights to and from the Black Hills.
"This season is looking to be even busier than what we had in 2019, which was record-breaking numbers," Broom said. "We get between 67% to 70% of all of our passengers in the three summer months."
In 2019, Rapid City Regional Airport saw 705,128 passengers use the commercial terminal. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, airline traffic dramatically decreased.
The major airlines that serve Rapid City — Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines — are all flying larger mainline jets and regional jets to keep up with the demand. According to flight records, the airlines will have 174 departures to 17 destinations over the next seven days.
Broom said because people may not be used to the increased air traffic, she warns passengers to get to the airport earlier than usual to make sure the check-in process, security screening and boarding of planes goes smoothly.
"We want to make sure customers are aware that even though we are a smaller airport, there's a number of things that could happen to disrupt your travel time," Broom said. "We encourage people to come at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights."
Some countries are requiring extra precautions and verification of COVID-19 vaccinations for passengers from the United States who are traveling abroad. Broom said the airlines are required to verify that information at the originating airport.
"So, even though we don't have international flights at Rapid City, if you are connecting to an international flight at a larger airport, those countries are requiring the verification to be done at the originating airport," Broom said. "The airlines are taking that in consideration here at Rapid City and doing the screening before you are able to board the flight."
Masks are still required to be worn at airports and onboard airplanes in the United States, regardless if passengers have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
"These are federal mandates that will continue until the government or the Federal Aviation Administration lifts the order," Broom said.
Passengers who are arriving at Rapid City Regional Airport can also expect to pay higher than normal prices to rent a car. Broom said a nationwide shortage of rental vehicles is driving the costs up at all airports.
"We are seeing some pretty full rentals. Some of our car rental agencies onsite are booked through at least July," Broom said. "Anyone wanting to rent a car should always plan early. We are seeing an uptick in pricing due to supply and demand. The best thing is to plan early, research and find the best deal."
The airport has also upgraded to an automated parking system for the onsite lots, giving customers more choices on how to pay, Broom said.
When arriving at the airport parking gates, customers can open the gate with a credit card and the system will record the vehicle's license plate number. Customers can also get a traditional ticket at the gate.
Customers can then use a kiosk in the terminal to swipe their credit card or pay in cash when they leave. The parking exit gates will automatically recognize the vehicle's license plate when leaving.
Broom said if others still wish to pay at the parking exit rather than use the kiosk in the terminal, that is an option too. However, cash customers will get faster service by using the terminal kiosk.
"We will be installing a cash machine at the parking exit gate soon, but it is not yet here," Broom said. "In the meantime, we do have parking attendants who are at the exit and can handle a cash transaction for you. We just ask for everyone's patience as we transition to this new system."
