Rapid City Regional Airport summer traffic increases

"We are seeing some pretty full rentals. Some of our car rental agencies onsite are booked through at least July," Broom said. "Anyone wanting to rent a car should always plan early. We are seeing an uptick in pricing due to supply and demand. The best thing is to plan early, research and find the best deal."

The airport has also upgraded to an automated parking system for the onsite lots, giving customers more choices on how to pay, Broom said.

When arriving at the airport parking gates, customers can open the gate with a credit card and the system will record the vehicle's license plate number. Customers can also get a traditional ticket at the gate.

Customers can then use a kiosk in the terminal to swipe their credit card or pay in cash when they leave. The parking exit gates will automatically recognize the vehicle's license plate when leaving.

Broom said if others still wish to pay at the parking exit rather than use the kiosk in the terminal, that is an option too. However, cash customers will get faster service by using the terminal kiosk.

"We will be installing a cash machine at the parking exit gate soon, but it is not yet here," Broom said. "In the meantime, we do have parking attendants who are at the exit and can handle a cash transaction for you. We just ask for everyone's patience as we transition to this new system."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

