Rapid City Regional Airport to expand its marketing strategy

Rapid City Regional Airport set a record in passenger service for 2019, with 705,128 passengers flying to and from the Black Hills.

Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame says that much of that was due to a broader marketing strategy by the airport in new destinations that offer direct flights to Rapid City. He said the change in the airport's marketing strategy is impactful, and other tourism-related organizations in South Dakota are paying attention to the city's strategy.

"People are starting to watch us and what it is we are doing," Dame said. "Deadwood has been very interested in what we are doing. We have a good relationship with (Tourism Secretary James Hagen) and his staff, as well as a great relationship with our own local tourism folks here. Everybody is looking to play together."

With the growth in flights, the Airport Board of Directors approved a $212,000 annual agreement in February with Lawrence & Schiller, a Sioux Falls-based marketing agency, that will continue its partnership with Rapid City Regional Airport.

During a presentation for the Airport Board, representatives from Lawrence & Schiller outlined four priority areas across the country where Rapid City Regional Airport will be marketed as a go-to destination.