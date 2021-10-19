 Skip to main content
Rapid City Regional Airport to hold master plan meeting Wednesday
top story

Rapid City Regional Airport to hold master plan meeting Wednesday

Rapid City Regional Airport

The entrance to the Rapid City Regional Airport.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Rapid City Regional Airport and KLJ, the airport's planning consultant, will hold an open-house public meeting to discuss and receive input on the airport's master plan alternatives from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, 505 North Fifth Street.

 The Airport Master Plan shapes the long-term plans for accommodating existing and future aviation demand. According to a news release, the meeting will be informal including one-on-one discussion with the project team and a 30-minute presentation.

Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said the purpose of the meeting will be to provide an overview of the Airport Master Plan to date and to receive comments and feedback as to the alternatives for development of the airport. There will be opportunity to ask questions and provide written comments.

