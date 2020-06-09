Rapid City Regional Airport traffic slowly coming back, director says

While commercial air traffic is substantially down across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at Rapid City Regional Airport said Tuesday those traveling to the Black Hills are slowly starting to increase.
"We are increasing as we've gone through this, but we are still down 85% over last year," Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said at an Airport Board meeting. "We're up to about 15-18% of normal. You can expect that to remain lower through the summer, but we are doing better than most airports."
Dame said United Airlines, once the airport's largest carrier, has reduced its flights in and out of Rapid City.
"In our communications with our air service consultant, United is really looking at simplifying their routes," he said. "They're flying to their main hubs and are looking to get their load factors up."
Dame said American Airlines is now considered the largest carrier at the airport followed by United and Delta. Allegiant offers at least two flights each week.
Many of the direct flights through United to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix will more than likely not happen this summer because of lower passenger counts, Dame said.
However, flights to Rapid City's core hubs of Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth will continue.
"We're continuing to work through what the adjustments are going to be going forward, but you can figure through the summer that we will have our core hubs," Dame said. "As air service continues to grow and passenger volume continues to grow, the next 18 months will be back to the basics in route development."
Improvements
The lower passenger count at the airport has allowed construction crews to continue the makeover of the main terminal without much disruption although because of a few delays on equipment and supplies the project is running about one month behind, Dame said.
One of the new escalators had a part that malfunctioned, but has now been replaced. Work on a new central elevator will begin next week. That portion of the project was estimated to be completed by the end of June, but because of the delays it is now expected to be done by the end of July.
Terminal windows are in the process of being replaced and new terrazzo flooring is being installed.
Another large project, the replacement of three passenger bridges, was given the green light by the Airport Board of Directors on Tuesday.
The new passenger boarding bridges will replace the outdated ones at gates 3, 5 and 6. The price tag of $2.3 million will be paid for by a 2019 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration and from 2020 grant funding from the federal CARES Act.
Dame said normally the city would be required to contribute 10% of the cost to replace the bridges. However, because of special provisions in the CARES Act for airports that requirement will be waived.
Dame said the old passenger boarding bridges were susceptible to snow incursion during winter weather. The new bridges will remedy that situation.
Installation of the new bridges is expected to begin in December, with a completion date of May 2021.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
