Rapid City Regional Airport traffic slowly coming back, director says

"We're continuing to work through what the adjustments are going to be going forward, but you can figure through the summer that we will have our core hubs," Dame said. "As air service continues to grow and passenger volume continues to grow, the next 18 months will be back to the basics in route development."

Improvements

The lower passenger count at the airport has allowed construction crews to continue the makeover of the main terminal without much disruption although because of a few delays on equipment and supplies the project is running about one month behind, Dame said.

One of the new escalators had a part that malfunctioned, but has now been replaced. Work on a new central elevator will begin next week. That portion of the project was estimated to be completed by the end of June, but because of the delays it is now expected to be done by the end of July.

Terminal windows are in the process of being replaced and new terrazzo flooring is being installed.

Another large project, the replacement of three passenger bridges, was given the green light by the Airport Board of Directors on Tuesday.