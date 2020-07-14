Rapid City Regional Airport traffic slowly increasing, deputy director says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Regional Airport is seeing a slight increase in passengers, but it is no where near the number of people seen before the coronavirus swept across the nation.

The airport is assuming a 65% reduction in travelers in and out of the airport for the rest of the ear due to COVID-19, Deputy Director Toni Broom said Tuesday at an Airport Board meeting.

According to airline data provided to the airport, 151,933 passengers arrived in Rapid City from January 2019 to June 2019. This year, 74,075 have arrived.

Airport travel in January and February 2020 was up significantly over the previous year, but as the coronavirus began to spread across the nation, the number of people flying to Rapid City dropped dramatically.

Rapid City Regional Airport had 1,844 passengers arrive in April 2020. In 2019, the number was 22,213.

The trend continued in May and June, with a nearly 78% decrease in arriving passengers in May and an estimated 75% decrease in June.

Broom also said the airport is expecting to recover slightly as more people are flying.