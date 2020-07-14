Rapid City Regional Airport traffic slowly increasing, deputy director says

Rapid City Regional Airport is seeing a slight increase in passengers, but it is no where near the number of people seen before the coronavirus swept across the nation.
The airport is assuming a 65% reduction in travelers in and out of the airport for the rest of the ear due to COVID-19, Deputy Director Toni Broom said Tuesday at an Airport Board meeting.
According to airline data provided to the airport, 151,933 passengers arrived in Rapid City from January 2019 to June 2019. This year, 74,075 have arrived.
Airport travel in January and February 2020 was up significantly over the previous year, but as the coronavirus began to spread across the nation, the number of people flying to Rapid City dropped dramatically.
Rapid City Regional Airport had 1,844 passengers arrive in April 2020. In 2019, the number was 22,213.
The trend continued in May and June, with a nearly 78% decrease in arriving passengers in May and an estimated 75% decrease in June.
Broom also said the airport is expecting to recover slightly as more people are flying.
"We are starting to see an uptick in the passenger numbers. It's difficult to measure because we don't get those numbers until the back end (of the month," she said. "But those numbers are starting to pick up."
Broom said some airlines are beginning to bring back a handful of seasonal routes to the airport and that many travelers come here to visit area attractions and enjoy social distancing opportunities.
"This is primarily because we're Mount Rushmore, we're South Dakota. We have a lot of people coming here for the drive market because of the wide-open spaces out here," she said.
Through the pandemic, Rapid City Regional Airport has been above the national average in traffic, according to Broom.
Face-mask policy discussed
With the upcoming Sturgis rally and other events in the Black Hills, Airport Board Vice President Rod Pettigrew voiced concern over travelers not taking precautions in light of the coronavirus.
"I would like to see the airport adopt a face-mask policy," Pettigrew said. "We're going to have thousands of people here due to the rally and it's only respectful of your fellow human beings, people coming in from other parts of the country, to protect us that are here by wearing face masks."
All airlines flying in and out of Rapid City require passengers to wear face masks while onboard the plane, but that requirement stops when passengers enter the terminal building.
Airport Board President Darren Haar said requiring masks at the airport would be a challenge.
"I don't know that we can require it because I don't know how we could enforce it," he said.
Broom said most travelers are doing a "good job" of social distancing and wearing masks at the airport, but enforcement would be an issue since it is a public building and there is no ordinance requiring face masks in Rapid City.
"We can certainly put up signs encouraging people to wear them," she said.
Broom said the airport received face masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and staff will begin exploring ways to distribute them to travelers who wish to wear one.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
