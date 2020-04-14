Rapid City Regional Airport unable to perform health screenings

Passengers flying in and out of Rapid City Regional Airport are not being screened for coronavirus symptoms because the state of South Dakota and the federal government have not authorized screening and airport officials do not have the authority to do it themselves.
During an Airport Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, Deputy Director Toni Broom said airport staff are not permitted to do the screenings.
"Airport staff cannot do that. The FAA would consider that revenue diversion," Broom said. "That decision has to be made at the federal level or the state level, not the local level."
The guidance on screenings must come from the federal Centers for Disease Control and the state health department.
Broom said many of the major hub airports have instituted health screenings, but the facilities and capabilities to do that in Rapid City are not available.
Airport Board President Darren Haar said he is frustrated that more protocols are not in place at airports across the country.
"There needs to be engineering controls put in place when we start going back to normal. And that may be something that the FAA will do," Haar said. "But it needs to be a protocol that is defined for all airports that is the same, so you don't have Rapid City, South Dakota, trying to figure out how to measure quarantine and deal with this. We need guidance on that."
Passenger traffic declines
As the nation continues to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, passenger traffic at the airport is down substantially.
"I spoke with Toni this morning (Tuesday) and there was a large jet from United Airlines that only had one passenger," Haar said.
Because of the decline in passenger traffic, Broom said discussions are being held with the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation on funding concerns, and the airport's ability to receive stimulus dollars.
"We have been receiving a ton of information from the FAA, as well as our consultants and trade organizations," Broom said. "We are working diligently on our 2020 budget, looking for areas to cut expenses. This is uncharted waters. We don't know what the revenue is going to be this year."
Two general aviation tenants, Dale Aviation, Inc. and Westjet Air Center, requested the board of directors to waive rent, fees and charges for a minimum of 180 days.
The matter was continued until the May meeting so that the board of directors can receive additional guidelines from the FAA on fairness to other general aviation tenants and revenue streams. The board also encouraged the owners of Dale Aviation and Westjet to apply for relief from Elevate Rapid City and the Small Business Administration while the board studies the FAA requirements.
Wastewater plan approved
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the board of directors took another step to address the airport's troubled sewage system by recommending a $1.9 million plan to construct a pipe connection to the Rapid City Water Reclamation Facility.
The wastewater lagoon on airport grounds was built in the 1950s and does not meet Department of Environment and Natural Resources criteria for design capacity and construction.
The design, structure and capacity of the lagoon came under scrutiny in August 2019 when airport officials dumped approximately 74,000 gallons of sewage on airport grounds without the required environmental permits.
An assessment of the unauthorized dump showed there was no environmental damage done but pointed to the need for another solution.
The new proposal calls for construction of a private connection from the airport to the city's wastewater facility. A lift station would be constructed at State Highway 44 and Airport Road with a pipe installed along the highway to the city facility.
The Airport Board considered two other options. The first building a replacement, aerated lagoon with a cover system and ammonia treatment.
A new lagoon came with a lower initial construction estimate of $1 million. However, the long-term costs would be more expensive with an estimated $42,000 annual operation and maintenance cost. Additionally, a new lagoon would require a licensed operator and industrial discharge permits from the state.
The second option included building a lift station and pipeline to the Rapid City Water Reclamation facility. It would have cost $300,000 less at $1.6 million, but the lift station would have been closer to the airport's commercial terminal. Airport staff said this option was not preferred because it would limit future airport development.
Broom said there are several more steps that will need to be taken before the project can be completed. The majority of the funding would be expected to come from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.
"This still has to go through many more approvals and a public meeting," Broom said.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
