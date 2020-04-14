Rapid City Regional Airport unable to perform health screenings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Passengers flying in and out of Rapid City Regional Airport are not being screened for coronavirus symptoms because the state of South Dakota and the federal government have not authorized screening and airport officials do not have the authority to do it themselves.

During an Airport Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, Deputy Director Toni Broom said airport staff are not permitted to do the screenings.

"Airport staff cannot do that. The FAA would consider that revenue diversion," Broom said. "That decision has to be made at the federal level or the state level, not the local level."

The guidance on screenings must come from the federal Centers for Disease Control and the state health department.

Broom said many of the major hub airports have instituted health screenings, but the facilities and capabilities to do that in Rapid City are not available.

Airport Board President Darren Haar said he is frustrated that more protocols are not in place at airports across the country.