Rapid City Regional Airport's runway gets a makeover

At 11:36 p.m. Wednesday night, Delta Air Lines flight 3621 from Minneapolis to Rapid City Regional Airport touched down on runway 32. It was the final arrival of the night, but the hard work for the overnight airport operations staff and contractors is just beginning.
At the Airport Operations Center, Brad Anderson watched the Delta Air Lines Canadair Regional Jet taxi to the arrival gate and jet bridge.
"Almost there," he said.
Anderson turned his attention to a computer monitor filled with video feeds of all the gates at the airport. He maneuvers a camera near Gate 6 to watch and listen for the jet's engines to shut down.
"I'm going to need your electrical expertise any moment now," Anderson said over a radio to another member of airport staff who responds, "Copy that."
As soon as the Delta jet shuts down, Anderson moved to another computer to confirm a cryptic message he typed earlier.
"RWY 14/32 CLSD EXC 30MIN PPR 125.85/6055933419. 29 JUL 05:30 2021 UNTIL 29 JUL 11:00 2021," the message reads.
The message is a Notice To Airmen, or NOTAM, advising pilots and the Federal Aviation Administration that Rapid City Regional Airport's main runway is closed until 5 a.m. Mountain Time or 1100 Coordinated Universal Time.
Anderson keys up the radio and advises another member of airport staff to turn off the lights to the runway. The taxiway and smaller crosswind runway will remain lit and operational.
In the meantime, convoys of trucks head to both ends of the runway. Crews erect two large signs — giant, lit "Xs" on the center line — called closing crosses. Runway 14/32 is officially closed for the night.
This process has been repeated for three weeks, as the airport is removing rubber and repainting the markings on the runway. It's a massive project that only occurs about once every six to seven years.
Dave Lepine with Mead & Hunt oversees the runway rehabilitation on behalf of the airport. Contractors with Hi-Lite Airfield Services from Watertown, New York are handling the runway markings and rubber removal.
Lepine said the work should wrap up this weekend. He said Wednesday night was a good night for the project.
"We basically have four-and-a-half hours a night to work. Tonight, we got a little bit more because our last arriving flight got in about 11:30 so we'll get an extra 30 minutes," Lepine said. "That's great for the contractor so that they can get a little bit more time."
The project started with 120,000 square-feet of rubber removal, remnants of the tires from aircraft as they land at the airport. Crews are also repainting 152,000 square-feet of runway markings.
The repainting and rubber removal processes require the crew from Hi-Lite to blast off the old paint and rubber using three semi-trucks loaded with extremely high pressure water blasters.
"We're trying to get a lot of that old paint off because what happens is that year after year the paint will just build up and then it starts flaking off," Lepine said. "That will cause what's called a FOD (foreign object debris) issue on the runway. That's bad on aircraft because any foreign object on the runway can damage engines and tires."
The repainting project includes essential and non-essential runway markings as classified by the FAA, Lepine said.
"The FAA looks at essential paint markings that we have to have for air carrier operations. For instance, the number 3-2 and the number 1-4 at either end of the runway are essential. They have to be in before the first air carrier departs tomorrow morning," Lepine said. "We have to blast them off, let it dry and then repaint them before the first plane leaves at 5:15 a.m."
Lepine said that crews work throughout the night, as long as the weather holds out. Rain and thunderstorms cause delays for the process. In the morning, Lepine has to get the crews off the airfield before airport operations can resume.
"Mornings are a bit more chaotic because I've got to get everybody off, get the runway inspected and cleaned — making sure we haven't dropped anything since we have so much equipment out here. It certainly is more stressful in the mornings," he said.
The crews stop working at 4:30 a.m. to prepare for reopening. Once the equipment is off the runway and the inspection is completed, Airport Operations will begin the process of canceling the NOTAM, turning on the lights to the main runway and radio air traffic controllers to notify them that the runway is operational.
At 5:15 a.m., American Airlines flight 3054 from Rapid City to Chicago begins its flight operations. After a slight delay, the jet departs Gate 3 at 5:21 a.m. Thursday.
Thursday night and into Friday morning, the repainting crew closely monitors weather radar. A thunderstorm system is moving through the area that will either delay or cancel that night's work.
"As long as the weather is good, we're good," Lepine said Wednesday night. "Otherwise rain and thunderstorms will set us back a bit. That's the nature of what we do."
