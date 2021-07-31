Rapid City Regional Airport's runway gets a makeover

The repainting and rubber removal processes require the crew from Hi-Lite to blast off the old paint and rubber using three semi-trucks loaded with extremely high pressure water blasters.

"We're trying to get a lot of that old paint off because what happens is that year after year the paint will just build up and then it starts flaking off," Lepine said. "That will cause what's called a FOD (foreign object debris) issue on the runway. That's bad on aircraft because any foreign object on the runway can damage engines and tires."

The repainting project includes essential and non-essential runway markings as classified by the FAA, Lepine said.

"The FAA looks at essential paint markings that we have to have for air carrier operations. For instance, the number 3-2 and the number 1-4 at either end of the runway are essential. They have to be in before the first air carrier departs tomorrow morning," Lepine said. "We have to blast them off, let it dry and then repaint them before the first plane leaves at 5:15 a.m."

Lepine said that crews work throughout the night, as long as the weather holds out. Rain and thunderstorms cause delays for the process. In the morning, Lepine has to get the crews off the airfield before airport operations can resume.