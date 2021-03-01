Rapid City renews yard waste compost advisory

The city's Solid Waste Division reissued a Yard Waste Compost Advisory Monday for compost from the Rapid City Solid Waste Facility.
Tests continue to detect the presence of herbicides in the material.
The city issued a Yard Waste Compost Advisory last October after testing indicated the presence of three herbicides in the Solid Waste Division’s 3/8” and 3/4” yard waste compost. Sample testing in December found the continued presence of the three herbicides in feed stocks at high rates. The herbicides detected are Clopyralid, MCPP and Quinclorac. One of the detected herbicides, Clopyralid, is a persistent herbicide, meaning the herbicide does not break down into inert substances quickly.
The Rapid City Landfill is currently gathering a third set of samples. Officials indicate the herbicides are most likely arriving in the feed stock for the yard waste compost.
As part of the advisory, the Solid Waste Division is alerting customers to not use compost products where broad leaf plants, such as common garden plants, ornamental plants and flowers, will be grown. These herbicides are not known to be harmful to turf grass or lawns.
"Our compost products are very popular and are a very important part of our overall waste management strategy,” said Assistant City Public Works Director Dan Coon. “We want to reassure the public we are continuing to make every effort possible, along with the US Composting Council, to identify where these herbicides are coming from and working to eliminate them from our compost to the greatest extent possible.”