Rapid City renews yard waste compost advisory

The city's Solid Waste Division reissued a Yard Waste Compost Advisory Monday for compost from the Rapid City Solid Waste Facility.

Tests continue to detect the presence of herbicides in the material.

The city issued a Yard Waste Compost Advisory last October after testing indicated the presence of three herbicides in the Solid Waste Division’s 3/8” and 3/4” yard waste compost. Sample testing in December found the continued presence of the three herbicides in feed stocks at high rates. The herbicides detected are Clopyralid, MCPP and Quinclorac. One of the detected herbicides, Clopyralid, is a persistent herbicide, meaning the herbicide does not break down into inert substances quickly.

The Rapid City Landfill is currently gathering a third set of samples. Officials indicate the herbicides are most likely arriving in the feed stock for the yard waste compost.