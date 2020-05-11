Rapid City reopens yard-waste drop-off sites

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rapid City reopened its yard-waste drop-off sites on Monday at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North.

The remote sites have been closed since the beginning of April when traffic to the city's landfill increased with more people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Steve Allender said Wednesday at a coronavirus press briefing that public use of the landfill appears to have plateaued since then, which allows the city to reopen the drop-off sites.

"We're making some adjustments in the workforce, stealing from some other city divisions with qualified drivers, because it takes a commercial driver's license and training to operate these bigger trucks," the mayor said.

Allender said business decisions were made to address the budget crisis due to COVID-19, which led to the decision to close the two remote collection sites and send residents to the city landfill on the southern edge of Rapid City where they were at times greeted with long lines waiting to enter the landfill.

The mayor said he understood the frustration many residents have had, but the remote yard waste sites were deemed a luxury, not an essential service.