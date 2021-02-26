Rapid City reports a 3.3% increase in sales tax collections in 2020

Rapid City ended 2020 with a 3.3% growth in sales tax collections over 2019, which amounts to an additional nearly $1 million in revenue for the city.

The city ended the year with $30,321,860 in sales tax with about $3 million being collected in December, which was the most sales tax revenue in a month in 2020.

“When you consider back in March and April we thought we were going to have a 12.5% decrease in sales tax, this is very favorable,” city finance director Pauline Sumption said at the Wednesday working session. “Looking at December specifically, I honestly thought we would see a loss with the loss of the (Lakota Nation Invitational), but we were up over 5% just in that month alone.”

The city reported there were decreases in sales tax revenue from March to May, coinciding with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said people are shopping locally for the holidays and the internet sales tax helped as well.

The city ended 2019 with $29.3 million in sales tax, compared to $28.4 in 2018 and $27.7 in 2017.