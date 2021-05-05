Rapid City resident claims $168,007 Dakota Cash Jackpot

Terri Kirkpatrick’s routine stop at a gas station soon proved to be a life-changing event after Saturday’s Dakota Cash drawing.

The Rapid City woman recently became South Dakota’s latest Dakota Cash jackpot winner after she claimed her $168,007 prize. Kirkpatrick purchased her ticket at Big D Oil Company, located on LaCrosse Street in Rapid City.

“I bought them Saturday night at around 5,” Kirkpatrick said. “I had been to my sister’s house in Box Elder and stopped at Big D’s to get gas and the tickets.”

Kirkpatrick noted that she and her husband purchase Dakota Cash tickets on a weekly basis, but this time, she had some good omens.

“When I bought them that night, I told the clerk that I’d come back over and give him some cash after I win,” Kirkpatrick said. “That day was my deceased brother’s birthday, so I think my brother was looking out for me, too.”

After her purchase, Kirkpatrick didn’t put too much thought into her tickets as her husband checked them Sunday morning. That quickly changed when her husband’s demeanor led her to believe she was about to experience a life-changing win.