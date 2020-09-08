Rapid City resident recognized for helping injured man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Justin Fast Wolf wanted to turn his life around after going to jail for the second time.

The first time he went was for having marijuana in his system. The second was when he was charged for threatening someone.

On Sept. 1, Fast Wolf received a Certificate of Recognition for helping an injured elderly neighbor.

“It feels good to turn my life around and not become an alcoholic and stuff,” he said. “When I used to be down at the reservation, I used to be drinking everyday and smoking, and that was not fun because I would usually get in trouble with somebody.”

Fast Wolf was able to make that turnaround through the Black Hills Works, an organization that provides services and support to adults with disabilities.

He said he’s like security at his apartment complex and helps people when he can, like his neighbor.

Earlier this summer, Fast Wolf said he was watching TV when his roommate ran in and said someone needed help.