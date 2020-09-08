Rapid City resident recognized for helping injured man

Justin Fast Wolf wanted to turn his life around after going to jail for the second time.
The first time he went was for having marijuana in his system. The second was when he was charged for threatening someone.
On Sept. 1, Fast Wolf received a Certificate of Recognition for helping an injured elderly neighbor.
“It feels good to turn my life around and not become an alcoholic and stuff,” he said. “When I used to be down at the reservation, I used to be drinking everyday and smoking, and that was not fun because I would usually get in trouble with somebody.”
Fast Wolf was able to make that turnaround through the Black Hills Works, an organization that provides services and support to adults with disabilities.
He said he’s like security at his apartment complex and helps people when he can, like his neighbor.
Earlier this summer, Fast Wolf said he was watching TV when his roommate ran in and said someone needed help.
He ran outside, saw an elderly man laying on the ground and wondered what happened. He ran over to the man, asked if he needed help and helped stand him up.
Fast Wolf said this is the first time something like this has happened, but it isn’t the first time he’s helped around the apartment building.
“I’m like security up here, watching this palace and making sure no one’s drinking and stuff,” he said.
Fast Wolf said he’ll often call local law enforcement when things look suspicious and makes sure to let them handle it since he doesn’t want to go back to jail.
Kae Larus, DSP, with Black Hills Works said Fast Wolf will also help by walking the elderly to a van and carrying groceries into the building. One time, he shoveled the walkway to help caretakers deliver medicine and check in on people in the building.
“Justin helps us out in many ways,” Larus said. “He’s just a kind person wherever he goes. He doesn’t have to be told to do anything, he just does it.”
Larus said Fast Wolf may be getting a single apartment in the building soon and is looking for a job.
Fast Wolf said he hopes it’s something in security, but he’s happy to help wherever he can.
