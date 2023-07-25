With the area experiencing very hot temperatures and drying conditions, homeowners are reminded to observe Rapid City’s water conservation measures, commonly referred to as water restrictions.

Rapid City utilizes mandatory water conservation measures each year from June 1 to August 31, and has implemented the program annually since the early 1990s. Under the City ordinance, no watering is allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days. Even-numbered addresses are allowed to water on even-numbered calendar days. No outside watering is allowed on the 31st day of any month.

Manual watering with a handheld hose or with a bucket, sprinkling can or other similar container is allowed.

City officials indicate the purpose of the water restrictions is to maintain a conservation philosophy among residents. The water conservation measures are utilized June 1 to August 31 each year under normal status conditions. Status conditions include normal, concern, alert and critical stages and are determined by the water levels and inflows to Pactola Reservoir.

"Water conservation measures, commonly referred to as water restrictions, have been part of the City’s water plan since the 1990s,” said Rapid City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda. "Conditions can change from one year to the next. And as we’ve seen this summer, they can change within a short time during a particular season of the year. It’s important we maintain conservation measures every year.”

The annual conservation measures with outside watering applies only to watering with water taken from the City’s water system or a system supplied from the City water system. The measures do not apply to those with private wells.

For more information or questions about the City’s water restrictions, contact the Rapid City Water Office at (605) 394-4162.