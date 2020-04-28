Rapid City restaurants, bars begin to reopen after City Council vote

Ron’s Cafe, which celebrated its 31st year in business on April 3, switched to drive-through service only and will continue that temporarily. The restaurant already had limited seating capacity and new restrictions would mean the café could accommodate very few eat-in diners, owner Ron Schuh said.

“We will stay with drive-through for a couple of weeks to a month. We’re hoping we can have a full opening by June 1,” Schuh said. “We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing. The drive-through is going really good. Business is down, but it could have been a lot worse.”

Golden Phoenix also is taking a wait-and-see approach. The Chinese restaurant’s manager, Kee Chang, said trying to enforce limited seating and social distancing would be difficult to control. He did not estimate when the restaurant might reopen for dine-in customers. Meanwhile, Golden Phoenix is offering takeout service only. The first couple of weeks of takeout only were slow but business has picked up “a lot more than we thought,” Chang said.

Pizza Ranch already had drive-through pickup and delivery services before the city closed businesses as a precaution against COVID-19. Pizza Ranch co-owner Steve Cronin said he is unsure whether Pizza Ranch can reopen and meet the city’s new regulations. He couldn’t anticipate when Rapid City’s Pizza Ranch locations might reopen.