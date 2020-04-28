Rapid City restaurants, bars begin to reopen after City Council vote

Some Rapid City restaurants cautiously welcomed eat-in customers back to their dining rooms Tuesday after the City Council voted to allow businesses to reopen with restrictions.
The new resolution is in effect until May 31. Under the plan, restaurants and bars can reopen with a minimum of 6 feet between tables, chairs and barstools, with capacity limits set to half of occupancy ratings for restaurants, bars and casinos. All food service employees will be required to wear masks. If the COVID-19 situation in Rapid City changes, the resolution can be modified by a vote of the council.
Ruby Tuesday was one of the first to open Tuesday for lunch and dinner.
“We are allowing dine in, but we’re distancing so we don’t have the seating capacity we normally offer,” assistant general manager Drew Jenkins said. “We’ve had six or seven tables so far today, so it was pretty easy to space them out.”
Ruby Tuesday, which is located near Mount Rushmore Road, sent a message to staff asking who felt comfortable returning to work, he said.
“If they don’t feel like it’s the right time, we’re not holding it against them. We’re not firing anybody. We brought back a pretty decent amount of staff,” Jenkins said.
All employees are wearing face masks; disposable gloves have been ordered and staff will wear those as well after the restaurant receives them, Jenkins said.
While it was closed to dine-in customers, Ruby Tuesday had switched to delivery and carryout service, including a $5 burger promotion that continues through May 2 and has been well-liked by customers, Jenkins said.
“It was definitely not the sales we’re used to, but it kept us going,” he said.
A bartender at Paddy O’Neill’s Irish Pub in downtown Rapid City confirmed that the pub and Vertex Sky Bar also reopened Tuesday, but managers were not available to comment further about how the two establishments would enforce social distancing and safety.
Just in time for the weekend, Minerva’s and the Rushmore Mall will open Friday.
On Tuesday, Minerva’s announced its reopening on Facebook.
“Our plans are to gradually get back to business as normal. We’ll have a limited menu like we’ve been posting on Facebook and build from there,” said assistant food and beverage manager Neil Whartman.
Minerva’s will bring back bartenders and servers in phases, Whartman said.
“Everybody’s ready to get back to work. We wish we could bring back everybody (now), but it’s going to take a little time,” he said.
“Bartenders and servers (and cooks) will be wearing masks and gloves. We’ll be following all the guidelines. Guest safety and employee safety will be paramount in all of this,” Whartman said.
For the foreseeable future, Minerva’s has stopped open seating in its bar. All patrons must be seated by staff to enforce social distancing, Whartman said.
When the restaurant and bar were closed for eat-in dining, Minerva’s introduced curbside pickup service with a limited menu and that will continue.
“Curbside pickup has been going good. Once we got a limited menu and got more options for people it gave us some steam. It’s really convenient and it works out really well for us and … it makes people feel more comfortable,” Whartman said.
The Rushmore Mall is reopening on Friday and several of the restaurants in the food court will open. The food court will have seating for about 65 people, said Sandy Brockhouse, the mall’s general manager. Five restaurants in the mall, GameStop and At Home will continue offering curbside service while the mall is closed.
Brockhouse said employees will be following the city’s safety guidelines. Returning to work in the mall’s offices is not mandatory for mall management staff, Brockhouse said, but she could not confirm whether individual businesses would require their staffs to return to work.
“We want our employees to feel safe, and we respect their decisions,” she said.
Some eateries are sticking with the new normal of carryout and delivery service only for a few weeks longer.
Ron’s Cafe, which celebrated its 31st year in business on April 3, switched to drive-through service only and will continue that temporarily. The restaurant already had limited seating capacity and new restrictions would mean the café could accommodate very few eat-in diners, owner Ron Schuh said.
“We will stay with drive-through for a couple of weeks to a month. We’re hoping we can have a full opening by June 1,” Schuh said. “We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing. The drive-through is going really good. Business is down, but it could have been a lot worse.”
Golden Phoenix also is taking a wait-and-see approach. The Chinese restaurant’s manager, Kee Chang, said trying to enforce limited seating and social distancing would be difficult to control. He did not estimate when the restaurant might reopen for dine-in customers. Meanwhile, Golden Phoenix is offering takeout service only. The first couple of weeks of takeout only were slow but business has picked up “a lot more than we thought,” Chang said.
Pizza Ranch already had drive-through pickup and delivery services before the city closed businesses as a precaution against COVID-19. Pizza Ranch co-owner Steve Cronin said he is unsure whether Pizza Ranch can reopen and meet the city’s new regulations. He couldn’t anticipate when Rapid City’s Pizza Ranch locations might reopen.
“We are working on logistics to see if the new ordinance will work for our establishments,” he said. “We’ll definitely keep up pickup and delivery. It’s been good. … It’s picking up for sure.”
Dakotah Steakhouse plans to reopen, but general manager Robin Schneider said the restaurant didn’t have a specific date in mind as of Tuesday.
“We have not quite come to a solution as far as supplies. We need face masks and everything for employees, and certain sanitizers we have to have, so we haven’t quite made a decision,” she said.
Dakotah Steakhouse currently is open for contactless curbside pick-up orders from its to-go menu.
“There are days it’s better than others. Definitely it’s not as good as having people sitting in here. That’s going to be the tricky part, the social distancing and servers having to go to the tables. That’s what we want to make sure we’re prepared for to keep everybody safe,” Schneider said.
