Rapid City is backing off on plans to discontinue the collection of trash in alleyways.
The Public Works Department announced on Tuesday that service to city alleyways will continue as normal.
Residents living along Mount Rushmore Road and West Boulevard as well as some living in the city's north side had previously been notified by mail that their garbage and recycling containers would need to be placed in the street effective June 17.
The proposed change drew fire from residents it would have affected, some of whom live in the West Boulevard Historic District, and from city councilmember Darla Drew. Several individuals spoke out against the matter during the public comment period of Monday night's city council meeting.
"We appreciated the immediate reaction and public input to the notification letters, especially from the affected residents," Public Works Director Dale Tech said in a press release. "No changes are being made with alleyway collections in these affected areas as we continue to evaluate providing better, more efficient trash collection service."
The press release noted that the city is still evaluating possible changes in collection guidelines and that future considerations will include public outreach and input.