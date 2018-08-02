Rapid City will likely reopen its Vision Fund application process this month after the Legal and Finance Committee recommended approving a three-year plan for community projects that apply for funds.
With half of the Vision Fund monies committed to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center new arena project for the next 30 years, between $6 to $6.5 million remains available for community projects. To receive a piece of the pie, proposals must be sent to the city’s Vision Fund Citizen Committee, a nine-person committee that reviews requests before offering a recommendation on which projects to fund.
According to a July 26 letter to the Rapid City Council from Mayor Steve Allender, the plan is for the council to formally consider the Vision Fund committee’s recommendations by January 2019. The fund was created in the 1970s when Rapid Citians approved a half-cent sales tax to fund the original construction of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. In the mid-1990s, residents approved renewing the tax, which was known as Vision 2012 and then simply as the Vision Fund. In the past, it has been used to support a number of community projects, including Main Street Square, the West and South Community Centers, the Dahl Arts Center, Skyline Wilderness Trail, swimming pools, and adult and youth sporting venues.
During discussion Wednesday, Alderman Jason Salamun said he would seek direction from the Mayor’s Office at the upcoming city council meeting — on Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, when Allender gives a presentation on his proposed 2019 budget — about whether city-led projects would be submitted to the committee for review or considered separately.
Later in the meeting, the committee recommended approving a resolution of intent to annex a 21-acre lot along Seger Drive into Rapid City limits that contains Prairie Acres LLC Mobile Home Park. The resolution comes just over two months after a similar resolution failed when council members said they wanted the mobile home park to be in compliance with city codes before being annexed.
Now almost fully compliant, according to Rapid City Fire Chief Rod Seals, committee members said they supported the annexation, which would include 21 acres developed with 67 manufactured homes and a management office. Once annexed, the mobile home park can apply for an operating license from the city.
The resolution also comes after an agreement between the Public Works department and mobile home owners that led to city sewer lines being extended to the development. In exchange, Prairie Acres agreed to voluntarily annex itself into the city or see its sewer rates rise 300 percent. After a failed attempt at voluntary annexation — 75 percent of the area’s registered voters must support a voluntary annexation — the park’s owners asked the city to pursue involuntary annexation to, among other reasons, avoid the sewer rate hike.
In April, Ted Pettyjohn, part owner of the mobile home park, reassured the council of his commitment to remediating the compliance issues, explaining that he and his partners had spent more than $1 million on improvements and expected to be in compliance within 90 days.
According to city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners must approve the annexation at its Aug. 21 meeting before a resolution of annexation is formally considered by the city’s Planning Commission, Legal and Finance Committee, and the Rapid City Council. If all boards approve the resolution, the mobile home park could be within city limits by October.
In other action, the committee recommended:
- Approving a resolution finalizing the city’s acceptance of a $500,000 loan from the state Board of Water and Natural Resources for the expansion of the water system to outside city limits. The loan, which may ultimately have up to $375,000 in principal forgiveness, will help extend drinking water to around 200 Pennington County residents.
- Approved an agreement to purchase a 0.2 acre parcel from the Fay Ellen Bice Trust for $5,000. The plot is within the Braeburn off-leash dog park south of Jackson Boulevard and inside the flood hazard zone. The city’s Floodplain Task Force made the recommendation for the city to purchase land parcels within the flood zone as they become available, prompting the city to pursue this purchase. Devoid of structures, the county’s assessment of value for the plot is $600.