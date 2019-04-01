For the second time in their six-year history, Rapid City's team of school-aged engineers will compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition world championships.
There's just one problem: they need about $15,000 in order to send 10 of their members to the games in Detroit later this month.
"We have a GoFundMe page. On our website, we have a Paypal donate link," said VRC Metal Systems Engineer and team mentor Kiley Plooster. "And then really, it's just been a lot of these guys have been kicking butt going to businesses, talking to people. We've had grandparents donate, just everything we can."
Several students from the team addressed the Rapid City Area school board last week to draw attention to their fundraising goal, $3,000 of which has already been collected. They have enough money in savings to send a "skeleton team" to Detroit, Plooster said, but not enough to arrange transportation and lodging for the number of students needed to compete proficiently.
FIRST, which means "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology," is an international organization that operates several robotics competition leagues for school students in different grade ranges. High school students compete in the First Robotics Competition league, or the FRC.
Rapid Acceleration, Rapid City's team, formed in 2013 and is open to area public and private school students. In its current incarnation, it's made up of combination of about 30 students from Rapid City Central and Stevens high schools, and from home-school situations.
Students from Rapid City Catholic schools have previously participated.
Each year, students have six weeks from the league's annual announcement of its new theme to design and construct their remote-controlled robot. Competitions center around the completion of tasks — such as picking up and shooting a basketball — for which teams earn points.
To qualify for the finals, which draw teams from Mexico, Australia, Israel and other countries, Rapid Acceleration had to make through to the last round of the regional competition that took place in Denver last weekend. They've made it the world championship only once before in 2015.
For the students and volunteer mentors on the state's only FRC team, victory in Denver came as vindication. Only a few years before in 2016, Plooster said, the team had its worst year since forming, with participation and sponsorship flagging.
“We compete against teams that have hundreds of thousands of dollars in their budgets," Plooster added. "They have huge sponsors like Lockheed Martin."
It was a win well-deserved, said team captain and four-year member Cameron Kokesh, in light of the long hours and late nights that came before it.
"After four years of working so hard, we were finally able to build a robot that was able to compete at the highest level there was in this program," Kokesh, a Stevens senior said.
For the world championship, Rapid Acceleration is partnering up with two other teams in their conference to compete against other three-team alliances. While a core group of 10 is needed to pilot the robot, Plooster said, team members have responsibilities ranging from design and construction to outreach and public relations.
It's one way the program strives to include students with differing interests.
"As I go through the deign process, the build process, the programming process, I see that there's a lot of valuable skills to be learned," lead driver and Stevens senior Nick Degen said. "That really motivates me to become an engineer even more than I already was planning to be."